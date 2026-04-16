Razon: War-torn Gulf threatens world trade

“The longer the war takes to be settled, the larger the impact on the global economy. So if the war lasts for several more months, there will be a strong impact on global trade,” he said.

Razon noted that Asia is bearing the brunt of the disruption compared with Latin America, which benefits from its proximity to major suppliers such as the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

“It’s mostly felt in Asia. Asia is the most affected by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

Diversified portfolio

Still, he said, the impact on ICTSI’s Iraq operations is being offset by stronger performance across its other terminals.

While ICTSI’s terminal in Iraq is directly exposed to the conflict, Razon said the overall impact has so far been cushioned by the company’s geographically diversified portfolio.

Despite having a continuous oil supply, rising fuel costs have added pressure to operations, Razon said. Diesel remains available but at significantly higher prices.

“As of today, there is still a diesel supply but at a high price, and until the war is over or settled, prices will remain high,” he said.

To mitigate the impact of the higher fuel costs, ICTSI has implemented tariff and handling rate adjustments across its global terminals.

“And this is why we have already implemented adjustments to our tariffs and handling rates to make up for the differential in diesel and fuel prices throughout our terminals in the world,” he said.