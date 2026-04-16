PUV drivers thank gov’t for ₱10/L fuel subsidy program

Public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers expressed gratitude to the government for the P10-per-liter fuel subsidy, which took effect on 14 April.
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the diesel discount to assist drivers and operators of UV Express units and both modern and traditional jeepneys, aiming to help them maintain stable incomes.
Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the program helps ensure continuous operations on the road.
“This program is important because it keeps modern jeepneys and UV Express units operating continuously. If more public utility vehicles are available, we can also ensure shorter queues for commuters and prevent them from wasting time,” Lopez said in Filipino.
The initiative is a collaboration among the Department of Transportation, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, the Department of Energy, LandBank, and around 50 gas stations across Metro Manila.
As of 14 April, about 33,000 PUVs in Metro Manila are covered by the program, with more expected to be added, according to Teofilo Guadiz III.
Guadiz said the government is also considering expanding the subsidy to more PUVs and extending it to provincial areas.
For driver Gerard, the P10 diesel discount provides additional budget for his children’s daily needs.
“This is a big help to us. Thank you very much, President Marcos, thank you,” he said in Filipino.
Another driver, Ryan, said the subsidy could increase his take-home earnings.
“At least with that P10, we can bring something home to our families. From earning P400 before, it might now increase to P700,” he said.