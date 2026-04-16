PUV drivers thank gov’t for ₱10/L fuel subsidy program

As of 14 April, about 33,000 PUVs in Metro Manila are covered by the program, with more expected to be added, according to Teofilo Guadiz III.

Guadiz said the government is also considering expanding the subsidy to more PUVs and extending it to provincial areas.

For driver Gerard, the P10 diesel discount provides additional budget for his children’s daily needs.

“This is a big help to us. Thank you very much, President Marcos, thank you,” he said in Filipino.

Another driver, Ryan, said the subsidy could increase his take-home earnings.

“At least with that P10, we can bring something home to our families. From earning P400 before, it might now increase to P700,” he said.