PLDT saves pride, ends semis on a high note

PLDT salvaged some measure of pride after missing the finals with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-23, win over Cignal to end the round-robin semifinals in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Savi Davison flexed her scoring prowess as the top-seeded High Speed Hitters halted a two-game slide and built momentum heading into the battle for third against Farm Fresh.

The Filipino-Canadian posted 21 points on 17 kills, two kill blocks and two aces for PLDT, which closed a disappointing semis campaign with a 1-2 record tied with the Foxies, who was eliminated by championship-bound Creamline in four sets.

Alleiah Malaluan scored 11 markers while Mika Reyes, Majoy Baron and Kim Kianna Dy got seven points each for PLDT.

It took the High Speed Hitters just 83 minutes to dispose of the Super Spikers, who showed rested most of their starters to preserve them for the best-of-three title series starting on Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The battle for bronze is also a best-of-three affair.

Jessa Ordiales had 13 points as the lone Super Spiker in double figures while Erin Pangilinan and Ishie Lalongisip got eight and seven markers, respectively.