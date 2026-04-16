New coach, same Iga: Polish powerhouse displays dominance

Swiatek parted ways with Wim Fissette following her second-round loss in Miami before linking up with Roig, who was part of Rafael Nadal’s coaching team for many years.

The six-time Grand Slam champion has struggled for form so far this season, failing to reach a semifinal.

But Swiatek looked at home back on clay, the surface on which she has won 10 WTA titles, including four French Open trophies, easily swatting aside Siegemund.

The Pole, who received a first-round bye as the third seed, broke serve five times in total as Siegemund never threatened an upset.

Swiatek will face either Alycia Parks or Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals.

Andreeva claimed a battling 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win in the first round to eliminate reigning champion Jelena Ostapenko.

After winning the 500-level event in Linz last week, the world number nine has started her clay-court season in fine fettle.

Andreeva raced into a 2-0 lead in the Round of 32 match in Germany, before Ostapenko clawed back level.

But the 18-year-old immediately regained the initiative by breaking in the fifth game to edge ahead once more.

The Russian creaked at the last, though, as back-to-back double faults when serving for the opening set at 5-4 and deuce let Ostapenko back in.

Ostapenko took full advantage of that reprieve by winning the next two games to claim the set, sealing the deal with a brutal cross-court backhand winner on Andreeva’s serve.