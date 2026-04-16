Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You and your partner will reach an agreement. Trust deepens when there is respect.

Health: Avoid cutting your nails at night, especially when it’s dark, as you are accident-prone today.

Career: After several days of delay, momentum is returning. Use it to catch up on your tasks.

Wealth: There is an upcoming expense. Prioritize essentials over wants.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Activate your prosperity corner with a green plant or jade crystal.