Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You and your partner will reach an agreement. Trust deepens when there is respect.
Health: Avoid cutting your nails at night, especially when it’s dark, as you are accident-prone today.
Career: After several days of delay, momentum is returning. Use it to catch up on your tasks.
Wealth: There is an upcoming expense. Prioritize essentials over wants.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Activate your prosperity corner with a green plant or jade crystal.
OX
Love: Your partner feels a little neglected. A bit of attention and patience will go a long way.
Health: Your immunity is improving, but don’t forget to sanitize, especially in public areas.
Career: You’ll discover a mistake. Fix it before others notice.
Wealth: You are lucky in sales or selling-related work today.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Clean the mirror in your room and don’t let it face the bed.
TIGER
Love: Don’t avoid serious conversations. They can have a lasting impact on your relationship.
Health: Consult a doctor if you feel recurring discomfort in your stomach area.
Career: It’s a day for discipline. Avoid distractions if you want to finish your goals on time.
Wealth: It’s a good time to build your emergency fund.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Keep your shoes neatly arranged in the hallway.
RABBIT
Love: A sweet gesture or small act of affection can fix your misunderstanding.
Health: Take vitamin C and drink turmeric tea for an immunity boost.
Career: There may be tension with a co-worker. Don’t react if it doesn’t concern you.
Wealth: You might receive a refund or rebate today.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 2
Advice: Place pink rose quartz near the window for harmonious love energy.
DRAGON
Love: If there’s sudden coldness in your relationship, you may need to acknowledge something you’ve overlooked.
Health: Avoid smoking or exposure to smoke.
Career: Be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true.
Wealth: It’s not the right time to spend on unnecessary things.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 8
Advice: Use a gray pouch or charm for protection against impulsive spending.
SNAKE
Love: When expectations are clarified, intimacy grows.
Health: It’s a good day for cleaning your house. It helps your mental well-being.
Career: It’s a day for beginnings. If there’s a project you’ve long wanted to start, do it now.
Wealth: Start saving for holidays while it’s early.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Place a yellow citrine in your wallet.
HORSE
Love: You don’t always have to be the one who understands. Let your partner come to you this time.
Health: Keep your feet dry, especially when it rains, to avoid fungal infections.
Career: A new assignment is coming and it looks like management has chosen you.
Wealth: Don’t accept any offer with a “mystery fee.” Something might be hidden.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 5
Advice: Display an orange candle or a Himalayan salt lamp at your entrance.
GOAT
Love: You are feeling sensitive to jokes. Try not to take things personally.
Health: Your body is doing well, but take time to relax. Tonight is perfect for a warm herbal bath.
Career: Your efforts are being noticed. There’s a chance for promotion or a bonus.
Wealth: It’s a good time to sell pre-loved items, but make sure to cleanse their energy first.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a violet amethyst bracelet to absorb pressure and anxiety.
MONKEY
Love: You might fall for a friend. Avoid confusion if you’re not sure of your feelings yet.
Health: You might experience eye strain or headaches. Limit your gadget use.
Career: You’ll discover a new skill if you take on an unfamiliar task.
Wealth: Extra income could come from a creative project or idea.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Place a red feng shui coin in your wallet to keep your income flowing.
ROOSTER
Love: Other people’s gossip won’t shake your real connection.
Health: Take care of your skin. Avoid harsh soaps or chemicals.
Career: You may collaborate with someone, leading to mutual growth.
Wealth: A friend might send you a gift or aid today. Don’t forget to show gratitude.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Place a gold charm in your bag for abundance.
DOG
Love: The day may be quiet, but small gestures show affection.
Health: It’s a good time to declutter. A clean space brings a lighter mood.
Career: Be careful with hasty replies in email or chat, as they might cause tension.
Wealth: Extra income may come from side jobs or overtime.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 2
Advice: Keep a brown stone like tiger’s eye on your desk for focus.
PIG
Love: Expect a pleasant conversation tonight. Show genuine interest in your partner.
Health: Reduce salt intake to avoid high blood pressure.
Career: You have a meeting or presentation. Use charm and confidence to your advantage.
Wealth: You are thrifty today, which helps with upcoming expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 4
Advice: Keep a silver charm or coin in your bag for financial protection.