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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (17 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: You and your partner will reach an agreement. Trust deepens when there is respect.

Health: Avoid cutting your nails at night, especially when it’s dark, as you are accident-prone today.

Career: After several days of delay, momentum is returning. Use it to catch up on your tasks.

Wealth: There is an upcoming expense. Prioritize essentials over wants.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Activate your prosperity corner with a green plant or jade crystal.

OX

Love: Your partner feels a little neglected. A bit of attention and patience will go a long way.

Health: Your immunity is improving, but don’t forget to sanitize, especially in public areas.

Career: You’ll discover a mistake. Fix it before others notice.

Wealth: You are lucky in sales or selling-related work today.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Clean the mirror in your room and don’t let it face the bed.

TIGER

Love: Don’t avoid serious conversations. They can have a lasting impact on your relationship.

Health: Consult a doctor if you feel recurring discomfort in your stomach area.

Career: It’s a day for discipline. Avoid distractions if you want to finish your goals on time.

Wealth: It’s a good time to build your emergency fund.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Keep your shoes neatly arranged in the hallway.

RABBIT

Love: A sweet gesture or small act of affection can fix your misunderstanding.

Health: Take vitamin C and drink turmeric tea for an immunity boost.

Career: There may be tension with a co-worker. Don’t react if it doesn’t concern you.

Wealth: You might receive a refund or rebate today.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 2

Advice: Place pink rose quartz near the window for harmonious love energy.

DRAGON

Love: If there’s sudden coldness in your relationship, you may need to acknowledge something you’ve overlooked.

Health: Avoid smoking or exposure to smoke.

Career: Be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true.

Wealth: It’s not the right time to spend on unnecessary things.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 8

Advice: Use a gray pouch or charm for protection against impulsive spending.

SNAKE

Love: When expectations are clarified, intimacy grows.

Health: It’s a good day for cleaning your house. It helps your mental well-being.

Career: It’s a day for beginnings. If there’s a project you’ve long wanted to start, do it now.

Wealth: Start saving for holidays while it’s early.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Place a yellow citrine in your wallet.

HORSE

Love: You don’t always have to be the one who understands. Let your partner come to you this time.

Health: Keep your feet dry, especially when it rains, to avoid fungal infections.

Career: A new assignment is coming and it looks like management has chosen you.

Wealth: Don’t accept any offer with a “mystery fee.” Something might be hidden.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 5

Advice: Display an orange candle or a Himalayan salt lamp at your entrance.

GOAT

Love: You are feeling sensitive to jokes. Try not to take things personally.

Health: Your body is doing well, but take time to relax. Tonight is perfect for a warm herbal bath.

Career: Your efforts are being noticed. There’s a chance for promotion or a bonus.

Wealth: It’s a good time to sell pre-loved items, but make sure to cleanse their energy first.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a violet amethyst bracelet to absorb pressure and anxiety.

MONKEY

Love: You might fall for a friend. Avoid confusion if you’re not sure of your feelings yet.

Health: You might experience eye strain or headaches. Limit your gadget use.

Career: You’ll discover a new skill if you take on an unfamiliar task.

Wealth: Extra income could come from a creative project or idea.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Place a red feng shui coin in your wallet to keep your income flowing.

ROOSTER

Love: Other people’s gossip won’t shake your real connection.

Health: Take care of your skin. Avoid harsh soaps or chemicals.

Career: You may collaborate with someone, leading to mutual growth.

Wealth: A friend might send you a gift or aid today. Don’t forget to show gratitude.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Place a gold charm in your bag for abundance.

DOG

Love: The day may be quiet, but small gestures show affection.

Health: It’s a good time to declutter. A clean space brings a lighter mood.

Career: Be careful with hasty replies in email or chat, as they might cause tension.

Wealth: Extra income may come from side jobs or overtime.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 2

Advice: Keep a brown stone like tiger’s eye on your desk for focus.

PIG

Love: Expect a pleasant conversation tonight. Show genuine interest in your partner.

Health: Reduce salt intake to avoid high blood pressure.

Career: You have a meeting or presentation. Use charm and confidence to your advantage.

Wealth: You are thrifty today, which helps with upcoming expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 4

Advice: Keep a silver charm or coin in your bag for financial protection.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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