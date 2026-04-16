Copying‘s cost

At the heart of this issue is copyright law.

Copyright protects original intellectual creations — books, articles, music, films, photographs and even computer programs. It gives the creator exclusive rights to reproduce, distribute, display, perform and communicate the work to the public. In simple terms, it is the law’s way of saying: “This belongs to someone.”

Copyright infringement happens when these rights are violated without permission, unless the act falls within the statutory limitations of copyright.

A common misconception is that infringement requires bad faith or malicious intent. Not so. Copyright infringement is, in many respects, a strict liability offense. One may be held liable even without an intent to infringe. Good faith, at best, may reduce damages — but it does not erase liability.

Another frequent defense is attribution. Many believe that as long as they give credit to the owner, they are safe. This is legally incorrect. Acknowledging the source does not substitute for permission. Under certain conditions, one may still be liable for infringement even when the original author is properly cited.

Of course, the law recognizes that not all uses should require consent. This is where the doctrine of fair use comes in. Fair use allows limited use of copyrighted material for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, or research. But it is not a blanket exemption. Courts look at factors such as the purpose of the use, the nature of the work, the amount and substantiality of the work taken and the effect on the market value. It is a balancing test, not a free pass.