Zambales LGUs hold ‘Big One’ quake preparedness meeting

Part of the meeting is the presentation and holding of an on-time scenario by all municipal mayors and their Camp Management Officers and MDRRM Council, wherein each LGU presented their contingency plans and strategies that they will further improve for the safety of their constituents.

The LGU chiefs also presented their priority hazards for disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, landslides, fire and oil spill.

The governor said that they are focusing on “The Big One” and the steps necessary to ensure that the LGUs are prepared.

With the help of the of the PDRRMO, led by Rolex Estella, the provincial government ensured that each plan and coordination with the towns of Zambales is up to par with the standards set, with Ebdane citing that the provincial government continues to guide the local officials in determining the steps needed before, during, and after the disaster.

The group also discussed the creation of evacuation maps, road maps, and a systematic action of each community to ensure the safety of the people.

“Ayusin natin ang mga contingency plan natin…patuloy tayong magpupulong hangga’t maisaulo natin…pati yung mga equipment natin, dapat nakahanda agad para nandyan na sa oras ng sakuna,” Ebdane said.

“The Big One” in the Philippines refers to a projected magnitude 7.2 earthquake stemming from a potential rupture of the 100-km West Valley Fault, which traverses Metro Manila and surrounding provinces. Experts warn this could cause over 34,000 deaths and massive infrastructure destruction.

The predicted source of the said earthquake is the West Valley Fault (WVF), which runs through Bulacan, Rizal, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, and Quezon.

It is predicted to have a strength of 7.2-magnitude, likely to cause widespread structural damage, fires, and significant casualties, particularly in Metro Manila. The WVF moves every 400 to 600 years, with the last major movement recorded in 1658, increasing the probability of a major event as time passes.

While often associated with the WVF, experts also note that other faults (like the Philippine Fault or coastal trenches) could produce massive, potentially larger earthquakes, including those up to magnitude 8.5.