Transport strike in Manila

Members of transport group PISTON and other progressive organizations march to a gas station along Taft Avenue in Manila on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, as part of a nationwide transport strike protesting rising fuel prices and the government’s response to the oil crisis. Jeepney drivers later stomp on images of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude the rally. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of transport group PISTON and other progressive organizations march to a gas station along Taft Avenue in Manila on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, as part of a nationwide transport strike protesting rising fuel prices and the government’s response to the oil crisis. Jeepney drivers later stomp on images of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude the rally. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of transport group PISTON and other progressive organizations march to a gas station along Taft Avenue in Manila on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, as part of a nationwide transport strike protesting rising fuel prices and the government’s response to the oil crisis. Jeepney drivers later stomp on images of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude the rally. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of transport group PISTON and other progressive organizations march to a gas station along Taft Avenue in Manila on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, as part of a nationwide transport strike protesting rising fuel prices and the government’s response to the oil crisis. Jeepney drivers later stomp on images of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude the rally. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of transport group PISTON and other progressive organizations march to a gas station along Taft Avenue in Manila on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, as part of a nationwide transport strike protesting rising fuel prices and the government’s response to the oil crisis. Jeepney drivers later stomp on images of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude the rally. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of transport group PISTON and other progressive organizations march to a gas station along Taft Avenue in Manila on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, as part of a nationwide transport strike protesting rising fuel prices and the government’s response to the oil crisis. Jeepney drivers later stomp on images of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude the rally. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of transport group PISTON and other progressive organizations march to a gas station along Taft Avenue in Manila on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, as part of a nationwide transport strike protesting rising fuel prices and the government’s response to the oil crisis. Jeepney drivers later stomp on images of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude the rally. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of transport group PISTON and other progressive organizations march to a gas station along Taft Avenue in Manila on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, as part of a nationwide transport strike protesting rising fuel prices and the government’s response to the oil crisis. Jeepney drivers later stomp on images of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude the rally. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of transport group PISTON and other progressive organizations march to a gas station along Taft Avenue in Manila on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, as part of a nationwide transport strike protesting rising fuel prices and the government’s response to the oil crisis. Jeepney drivers later stomp on images of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude the rally. JohnCarloMagallon

Members of transport group PISTON and other progressive organizations march to a gas station along Taft Avenue in Manila on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, as part of a nationwide transport strike protesting rising fuel prices and the government’s response to the oil crisis. Jeepney drivers later stomp on images of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude the rally. John Carlo Magallon