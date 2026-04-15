TOP ties up with Robinsons Retail's Uncle John's

“Our partnership with Robinsons Retail elevates the Light Fuels experience by combining mobility and everyday convenience in one location. Having Uncle John’s as our anchor tenant strengthens customer traffic across our stations while allowing us to diversify revenue through non-fuel sales and leasing income. This supports our strategy of building service-oriented stations that generate multiple income streams,” said Eugene Erik Lapasaran Lim, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of TOP.

The expansion also allows Uncle John’s to enter more high-traffic areas, particularly in provincial locations where access to convenience retail remains limited. “Many of our stations are located in underserved areas in the provinces. Through this collaboration, we are making everyday essentials, both fuel and convenience retail, more accessible to consumers across Visayas,” Lim added.

TOP’s Tier 1 Light Fuels stations are designed as full-service hubs, with space allocated for retail tenants such as convenience stores and food outlets. These locations are positioned along major transport routes to capture steady demand from motorists and nearby communities.

The company currently operates 18 stations, with 32 more under construction or renovation. The rollout of Uncle John’s stores will be carried out in phases as new sites become operational through 2026.