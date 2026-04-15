Synology expands beyond NAS into full-service business solutions

According to Synology’s business solutions guide, the rise of artificial intelligence and the push for more efficient workplaces are driving demand for advanced data storage and management systems.

“The focus has shifted to scalable infrastructure, robust privacy and security, and seamless access across an increasingly complex digital landscape,” the company said.

A key part of Synology’s strategy is giving businesses greater control over their data.

Unlike traditional cloud services, where data is stored on third-party platforms, Synology’s NAS-based systems allow organizations to store and manage their data on their own infrastructure.

“[Y]our data will be stored in a third-party cloud,” Mi said. “If you use NAS… all your data will be stored at your own NAS. So only your company has the authority to access.”

The company has also expanded into hybrid cloud environments, enabling organizations to access and share files across multiple locations while maintaining control over sensitive data.

Synology said its systems combine privacy and security with flexible cloud integration, supported by multiple layers of encryption, data immutability, and centralized management.

The company currently has more than 14 million deployed systems globally and stores over 350 exabytes of data across its platforms.

Data protection also has become a key focus amid rising cyber threats.

“In 2024, hundreds of billions of dollars were spent recovering from ransomware attacks and cybersecurity breaches,” Synology said, noting that organizations must now protect not only core systems but also cloud services, endpoints, and secondary infrastructure.

To address this, Synology introduced a dedicated backup server targeting enterprise users, designed to simplify data protection while reducing resource demands.

The company’s approach includes features such as on-site and off-site replication, high availability, and support for 3-2-1-1-0 backup strategies, which aim to ensure recoverability and minimize data loss.

Synology said its systems also include AI-assisted ransomware detection, security notifications, and centralized monitoring tools to help IT teams manage infrastructure more efficiently.

Beyond storage and protection, Synology is also investing in business productivity tools.

Its Synology Office Suite includes applications such as Synology Drive, Office, MailPlus, and ChatPlus, allowing organizations to run internal collaboration systems without relying on external platforms.

The suite supports more than 18 million users globally, including over 100,000 enterprise users, according to the company.

Mi said the platform is designed to reduce dependency on subscription-based services while improving data control and workflow efficiency.

Synology has also expanded into video surveillance, offering both on-premise and cloud-based systems.

The platform integrates storage, monitoring, and analytics into a single system, with support for Synology and third-party cameras.

Advanced features include facial recognition, intrusion detection, license plate recognition, occupancy monitoring, and safety compliance tracking.

“We also have our own camera… with built-in AI features,” Mi said, adding that the system can be used for various security and monitoring applications.

As businesses continue to adopt digital-first operations, Synology said its goal is to provide integrated systems that simplify IT management while improving security and performance.

“Everything that we can support for business,” Mi said, summarizing the company’s direction.