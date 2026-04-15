‘PILApinas’: Time = gold

But hold your horses, with the global developments pointing to the reopening and stabilization of routes like the Strait of Hormuz, there’s cautious hope that fuel prices might finally ease. We’re all fingers crossed: “Sana nga” (Let’s hope so).

Of course, to be fair, interventions have been implemented, e-fuel cards have been distributed, government fuel subsidies have been rolled out. But even if prices go down tomorrow, one thing is certain — the system itself needs fixing.

Because beyond fuel, beyond fares, there’s another cost Filipinos quietly pay every day — the time lost in inefficient systems. Hours spent waiting for the next train, lining up for the next van or bus, energy drained in falling in line. There used to be a joke there — “PILApinas” — even for short commutes that turn into exhausting experiences.

From land and air to sea travel, over the years traveling meant having to show up super early, not for convenience but for fear of losing your seat. Sometimes it’s also the fear of a system that has no clear structure and guarantees.

That was the reason behind the initial rollout of the Philippine Ports Authority’s (PPA) Online Reservation Assistance System (ORAS) from 26 March to 8 April that is aimed at improving the passenger experience and easing congestion at the major ports. Now that the pilot-testing during the peak season is over and the initial passenger observations have been made, ORAS is something we’ve long needed, a system that respects people’s time.

Before ORAS, as PPA general manager Jay Santiago pointed out, there was no centralized or standardized reservation system at the ports. Passengers had to physically queue to secure tickets, often arriving hours or even a full day early with no assurance of getting on board. At its core, ORAS is simple. Scan. Choose. Reserve. It saves everyone the most precious resource — which is time.

It used to be costly for workers who had to take an extra leave just to travel. It was also costly for families who had to spend more on food while waiting, not to mention for drivers and operators navigating unpredictable passenger flows (insert the cost of fuel, of course).

Now with ORAS, passengers can book trips anytime and anywhere, and arrive before departure with an ORAS Pass. No more guessing games and unnecessary waiting. It also solved the crowding to secure seats.

Its early implementation has shown what’s possible — smoother passenger flow, reduced congestion, and a system that is organized instead of reactive.

And maybe that’s the point.

Because in a time when everything feels heavy (fuel costs, daily expenses, the pressure to make every peso count), government systems should not add to the burden — they should ease it.

Of course, no rollout is perfect. There will be adjustments, especially as it is an online digital system. And yes, there was some resistance. Not everyone will adapt at the same pace, and gaps in access and digital familiarity will need to be addressed but that should not stop progress.

The real issue is not whether the system is flawless but whether we are finally moving in the right direction. And voila! It looks like we are.

ORAS is not just about booking tickets. It’s about restoring predictability in a system that has long thrived on uncertainty. It’s about giving people back their time; something that, in today’s economy, might be just as valuable as money. And yes, this is the part where I say, time is gold.

So as we look at the bigger picture — fuel prices that may or may not stabilize, daily costs that continue to rise, and commuters and drivers who keep adjusting just to get by — we ask ourselves: If not now, then when do we stop normalizing broken systems and start demanding better ones?

Your guess is as good as mine for we are all in the same timely boat!