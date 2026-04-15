NCR-based drug link disrupted in Pangasinan; four arrested in Rosales sting

The suspects, all male and aged between 26 and 32, are residents of Rizal and Quezon City. Investigations revealed that the group allegedly traveled from NCR to Pangasinan to carry out the illegal drug transaction. Authorities said the suspects reportedly used transport services and a rental vehicle business as fronts to facilitate the movement of illegal drugs across regional boundaries.

The operation was spearheaded by the PDEA Ilocos Sur Provincial Office in coordination with the PDEA Pangasinan Provincial Office, the PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Team, and the Rosales Municipal Police Station.

Recovered from the suspects were five knot-tied plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, marked money and boodle money used in the operation, a black Toyota Avanza believed to have been used in transporting the drugs, three Android mobile phones, and various drug paraphernalia.

PDEA Regional Office 1 said the successful interdiction highlights the government’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs, particularly in preventing the spread of supply networks into provincial areas.

The arrested individuals are now under PDEA custody and are set to face charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) in relation to Section 26 (Conspiracy) under Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to safeguarding communities in the Ilocos Region and curbing the entry of illegal drugs.