LTFRB: Service Contracting Program is immediate, not permanent solution

“We need to provide immediate assistance to transport workers. These are immediate solutions; they are not permanent solutions” he said in a media interview.

“The Service Contracting Program is not forever, but it will help—it will be a big help to our commuters and our transport workers,” Mendoza added.

Budget request for expansion

The LTFRB said its current budget remains limited, but a supplemental budget worth ₱5 billion has already been requested by the agency.

If approved, the Service Contracting Program (SCP) will be further expanded, allowing more transport workers—including public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers across various regions nationwide—to benefit from the initiative.

Online applications opened

On 13 April, the LTFRB opened its online platform to accept applications for the land-based Service Contracting Program.

The agency earlier announced that qualified operators may apply through the Land-based SCP (LBSCP) Registration System, subject to requirements such as agreement to the LTFRB Terms and Conditions, a bank account under the operator’s name, vehicle plate and case numbers, and a Global Positioning System (GPS) provider.