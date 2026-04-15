LTFRB: Service Contracting Program is immediate, not permanent solution

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Wednesday that its Service Contracting Program (SCP) is designed to provide immediate support to transport workers but is not intended as a permanent solution to challenges in the public transport sector.
LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Vigor Mendoza II led the rollout of the program at the GMA Kamuning EDSA Carousel Bus Station, emphasizing that while the initiative addresses current issues in the transport sector, it is not a long-term fix.
“We need to provide immediate assistance to transport workers. These are immediate solutions; they are not permanent solutions” he said in a media interview.
“The Service Contracting Program is not forever, but it will help—it will be a big help to our commuters and our transport workers,” Mendoza added.
The LTFRB said its current budget remains limited, but a supplemental budget worth ₱5 billion has already been requested by the agency.
If approved, the Service Contracting Program (SCP) will be further expanded, allowing more transport workers—including public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers across various regions nationwide—to benefit from the initiative.
On 13 April, the LTFRB opened its online platform to accept applications for the land-based Service Contracting Program.
The agency earlier announced that qualified operators may apply through the Land-based SCP (LBSCP) Registration System, subject to requirements such as agreement to the LTFRB Terms and Conditions, a bank account under the operator’s name, vehicle plate and case numbers, and a Global Positioning System (GPS) provider.