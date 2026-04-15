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Gov’t probes cyanide dumping in West Philippine Sea — DENR

In a media interview during the recently concluded DENR “Permitting on Wheels” launch at Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz in Binondo, Manila, on 14 April, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Atty. Juan Miguel Cuna addressed questions about the government action on the reported cyanide dumping incident in Spratlys Island, in the West Philippine Sea. Cuna noted that no damage has been reporter so far and further assessments will be conducted to determine whether cyanide has affected any aquatic life in the island.
In a media interview during the recently concluded DENR “Permitting on Wheels” launch at Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz in Binondo, Manila, on 14 April, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Atty. Juan Miguel Cuna addressed questions about the government action on the reported cyanide dumping incident in Spratlys Island, in the West Philippine Sea. Cuna noted that no damage has been reporter so far and further assessments will be conducted to determine whether cyanide has affected any aquatic life in the island.Photo: Sean Magbanua
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The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said the government is taking coordinated action to address a reported cyanide dumping incident in the West Philippine Sea.

DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said the response involves a whole-of-government approach through the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea.

In a media interview during the recently concluded DENR “Permitting on Wheels” launch at Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz in Binondo, Manila, on 14 April, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Atty. Juan Miguel Cuna addressed questions about the government action on the reported cyanide dumping incident in Spratlys Island, in the West Philippine Sea. Cuna noted that no damage has been reporter so far and further assessments will be conducted to determine whether cyanide has affected any aquatic life in the island.
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“This is a whole-of-government approach. We have a [National] Task Force for the West Philippine Sea [NTF-WPS], with everyone involved—the Department of National Defense (DND), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), we [the DENR], and other agencies—working together on how to address the occurrence,” Cuna said in a media interview.

He noted that cyanide is among the chemicals regulated under a Chemical Control Order issued by the DENR and its attached agency, the Environmental Management Bureau.

In a media interview during the recently concluded DENR “Permitting on Wheels” launch at Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz in Binondo, Manila, on 14 April, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Atty. Juan Miguel Cuna addressed questions about the government action on the reported cyanide dumping incident in Spratlys Island, in the West Philippine Sea. Cuna noted that no damage has been reporter so far and further assessments will be conducted to determine whether cyanide has affected any aquatic life in the island.
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“Since it is very toxic, it is still used in certain activities, so the handling of cyanide needs to be fully monitored,” he said.

Cuna said no environmental damage has been confirmed so far, but investigations are ongoing.

He added that further assessment is being conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to determine any possible impact on marine life in the Spratly Islands.

DENR
ASEAN West Philippine Sea

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