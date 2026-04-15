Gov’t probes cyanide dumping in West Philippine Sea — DENR

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said the government is taking coordinated action to address a reported cyanide dumping incident in the West Philippine Sea.
DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said the response involves a whole-of-government approach through the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea.
“This is a whole-of-government approach. We have a [National] Task Force for the West Philippine Sea [NTF-WPS], with everyone involved—the Department of National Defense (DND), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), we [the DENR], and other agencies—working together on how to address the occurrence,” Cuna said in a media interview.
He noted that cyanide is among the chemicals regulated under a Chemical Control Order issued by the DENR and its attached agency, the Environmental Management Bureau.
“Since it is very toxic, it is still used in certain activities, so the handling of cyanide needs to be fully monitored,” he said.
Cuna said no environmental damage has been confirmed so far, but investigations are ongoing.
He added that further assessment is being conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to determine any possible impact on marine life in the Spratly Islands.