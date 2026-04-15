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Fewer jeepneys ply the road as nationwide transport strike begins

Commuters struggle to ride a jeepney as transport groups PISTON and Manibla stage a three-day nationwide strike, depleting the fleet of jeepneys along Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.
Fewer jeepneys ply the road as nationwide transport strike begins
JohnCarloMagallon
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Commuters struggle to ride a jeepney as transport groups PISTON and Manibla stage a three-day nationwide strike, depleting the fleet of jeepneys along Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.
Commuters struggle to ride a jeepney as transport groups PISTON and Manibla stage a three-day nationwide strike, depleting the fleet of jeepneys along Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.JohnCarloMagallon
Commuters struggle to ride a jeepney as transport groups PISTON and Manibla stage a three-day nationwide strike, depleting the fleet of jeepneys along Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.
Commuters struggle to ride a jeepney as transport groups PISTON and Manibla stage a three-day nationwide strike, depleting the fleet of jeepneys along Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.JohnCarloMagallon
Commuters struggle to ride a jeepney as transport groups PISTON and Manibla stage a three-day nationwide strike, depleting the fleet of jeepneys along Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.
Commuters struggle to ride a jeepney as transport groups PISTON and Manibla stage a three-day nationwide strike, depleting the fleet of jeepneys along Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.JohnCarloMagallon
Commuters struggle to ride a jeepney as transport groups PISTON and Manibla stage a three-day nationwide strike, depleting the fleet of jeepneys along Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.
Commuters struggle to ride a jeepney as transport groups PISTON and Manibla stage a three-day nationwide strike, depleting the fleet of jeepneys along Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.JohnCarloMagallon
Commuters struggle to ride a jeepney as transport groups PISTON and Manibla stage a three-day nationwide strike, depleting the fleet of jeepneys along Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.
Commuters struggle to ride a jeepney as transport groups PISTON and Manibla stage a three-day nationwide strike, depleting the fleet of jeepneys along Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.JohnCarloMagallon

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