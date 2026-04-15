DILG chief says sorry, clarifies ‘shirtless labor’ policy

Remulla admitted the policy implementation was unclear, leading to the citation against Jhony Lanquino, who was mixing cement at the time.

“It was my fault because I did not clarify the rules with them,” Remulla said. “I know many people work here, it’s hot, and you’re going to take your shirt off. Our personnel were overeager to push the policy. I told them to take it easy.”

During the visit, Remulla returned the P500 fine Lanquino had paid and provided additional financial assistance to help the family complete the cement flooring and tiling in their home.

Lanquino’s wife, Norietta, accepted the apology but cited that authorities should have issued a warning before handing out a ticket.

“We are not against the policy,” she said. “I just reacted because there should have been a warning first. We are thankful the secretary noticed our grievance. He came down to see us even though we are just ordinary people.”

Remulla clarified that while tambays, or loiterers, are prohibited from going shirtless in public alleys and streets, exemptions will be provided for those performing manual labor.

“As long as they are working, it’s allowed,” Remulla said. “But those just walking around without a shirt, that is still prohibited.”

The secretary stressed that the visit was about public accountability and humility in government service.

“What we lack is accountability for public officials. If someone makes a mistake, no one wants to admit it,” Remulla said. “I saw that I was wrong, so I thought it best to come here and apologize. There is nothing wrong with saying sorry.”