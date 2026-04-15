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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (16 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: If a romantic interest suddenly asks for financial help, that is a red flag.

Health: Drink herbal tea. It helps you relax and strengthens your immune system.

Career: You will be able to handle multiple tasks well today.

Wealth: Avoid peer pressure when it comes to spending. Plan so you will not regret it.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet for better spending decisions.

OX

Love: If the conversation is all about excitement but the person refuses to introduce themselves, it may be a scam.

Health: Drink lemon water. It helps detox and boosts the immune system.

Career: You will learn a new system.

Wealth: Use the envelope method for budgeting. Separate funds for bills, groceries and savings.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 2 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 2

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for wallet discipline.

TIGER

Love: Someone wants to get to know you but seems too dramatic at the start. That is a warning sign.

Health: Rest and unplug if you are too tired.

Career: A teammate may need your help. Share what you know.

Wealth: Do not join the habit of excessive buying. Focus on your goals.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet for control and balance. Have the energy flow of your bank card drawer.

RABBIT

Love: Do not easily believe someone who is overly sweet in chat, especially if they claim to be an OFW but always has a problem.

Health: Eat soup in the evening. It helps warm the body.

Career: You will submit a report that will bring you recognition.

Wealth: Set aside 10 percent of your salary for emergency fund.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a lapis lazuli bracelet for smart financial responses.

DRAGON

Love: If someone is too mysterious and avoids video calls, start asking questions.

Health: Do not let your back get cold. Wear a jacket.

Career: There is a possibility of a bonus, but it depends on your actions today.

Wealth: Before buying, ask yourself if it is for the long term or just for a feel good moment.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a tiger eye bracelet for clear financial priorities.

SNAKE

Love: Someone may be courting you online, but it could just be flattery to ask for load or GCash.

Health: Reduce sweets during the rainy season.

Career: You are on the radar of management. Stay consistent.

Wealth: Use a budget journal to track your expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 12 n.n.

Color: Pink

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet for genuine connections and to avoid fake interactions. Arrange a Feng Shui zone for online communication at home.

HORSE

Love: If someone keeps leading you on in chat but does not show up in real life, avoid them.

Health: Increase fiber and water intake to prevent bloating.

Career: Your efforts will be noticed more if you stay consistent.

Wealth: Plan your salary. Set aside savings before spending.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for clear financial flow.

GOAT

Love: A sweet message from someone you do not know may just be scripted. Be cautious.

Health: Avoid letting sweat dry on your body. It may lead to flu.

Career: A senior will give you important pointers.

Wealth: Create a weekly cash flow plan. Do not spend everything at once.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet for proper money tracking.

MONKEY

Love: Do not be charmed by someone who is always busy with you but active with others.

Health: Avoid too much fast food even when busy.

Career: You will be asked to speak or lead. Be ready.

Wealth: Do not rush into joining online buy in ventures without a clear system.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 4 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for financial awareness.

ROOSTER

Love: If someone plays with your feelings like a prank, respond with maturity and quietly walk away.

Health: Eat fruits daily. Do not let your immunity drop.

Career: Your week will go smoothly if you start early.

Wealth: List your debts and include them in your budget. Not everything needs to be paid all.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a blue agate bracelet for calm and calculated moves.

DOG

Love: Do not easily trust strangers who suddenly become sweet in private messages.

Health: Eat bananas for potassium and strength.

Career: You will be tasked with checking important details.

Wealth: Make sure everything is documented before making payments.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet as an energy shield against deception.

PIG

Love: If you cannot talk to them in person, they may not just be misleading you.

Health: Do stretching every morning for better energy flow.

Career: It is a good time to propose an idea.

Wealth: Start planning your upcoming expenses now.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet for vision and financial balance.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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