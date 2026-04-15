Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: If a romantic interest suddenly asks for financial help, that is a red flag.
Health: Drink herbal tea. It helps you relax and strengthens your immune system.
Career: You will be able to handle multiple tasks well today.
Wealth: Avoid peer pressure when it comes to spending. Plan so you will not regret it.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet for better spending decisions.
OX
Love: If the conversation is all about excitement but the person refuses to introduce themselves, it may be a scam.
Health: Drink lemon water. It helps detox and boosts the immune system.
Career: You will learn a new system.
Wealth: Use the envelope method for budgeting. Separate funds for bills, groceries and savings.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 2 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 2
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for wallet discipline.
TIGER
Love: Someone wants to get to know you but seems too dramatic at the start. That is a warning sign.
Health: Rest and unplug if you are too tired.
Career: A teammate may need your help. Share what you know.
Wealth: Do not join the habit of excessive buying. Focus on your goals.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet for control and balance. Have the energy flow of your bank card drawer.
RABBIT
Love: Do not easily believe someone who is overly sweet in chat, especially if they claim to be an OFW but always has a problem.
Health: Eat soup in the evening. It helps warm the body.
Career: You will submit a report that will bring you recognition.
Wealth: Set aside 10 percent of your salary for emergency fund.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a lapis lazuli bracelet for smart financial responses.
DRAGON
Love: If someone is too mysterious and avoids video calls, start asking questions.
Health: Do not let your back get cold. Wear a jacket.
Career: There is a possibility of a bonus, but it depends on your actions today.
Wealth: Before buying, ask yourself if it is for the long term or just for a feel good moment.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a tiger eye bracelet for clear financial priorities.
SNAKE
Love: Someone may be courting you online, but it could just be flattery to ask for load or GCash.
Health: Reduce sweets during the rainy season.
Career: You are on the radar of management. Stay consistent.
Wealth: Use a budget journal to track your expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 12 n.n.
Color: Pink
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet for genuine connections and to avoid fake interactions. Arrange a Feng Shui zone for online communication at home.
HORSE
Love: If someone keeps leading you on in chat but does not show up in real life, avoid them.
Health: Increase fiber and water intake to prevent bloating.
Career: Your efforts will be noticed more if you stay consistent.
Wealth: Plan your salary. Set aside savings before spending.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for clear financial flow.
GOAT
Love: A sweet message from someone you do not know may just be scripted. Be cautious.
Health: Avoid letting sweat dry on your body. It may lead to flu.
Career: A senior will give you important pointers.
Wealth: Create a weekly cash flow plan. Do not spend everything at once.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet for proper money tracking.
MONKEY
Love: Do not be charmed by someone who is always busy with you but active with others.
Health: Avoid too much fast food even when busy.
Career: You will be asked to speak or lead. Be ready.
Wealth: Do not rush into joining online buy in ventures without a clear system.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 4 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for financial awareness.
ROOSTER
Love: If someone plays with your feelings like a prank, respond with maturity and quietly walk away.
Health: Eat fruits daily. Do not let your immunity drop.
Career: Your week will go smoothly if you start early.
Wealth: List your debts and include them in your budget. Not everything needs to be paid all.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a blue agate bracelet for calm and calculated moves.
DOG
Love: Do not easily trust strangers who suddenly become sweet in private messages.
Health: Eat bananas for potassium and strength.
Career: You will be tasked with checking important details.
Wealth: Make sure everything is documented before making payments.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet as an energy shield against deception.
PIG
Love: If you cannot talk to them in person, they may not just be misleading you.
Health: Do stretching every morning for better energy flow.
Career: It is a good time to propose an idea.
Wealth: Start planning your upcoming expenses now.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet for vision and financial balance.