Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: If a romantic interest suddenly asks for financial help, that is a red flag.

Health: Drink herbal tea. It helps you relax and strengthens your immune system.

Career: You will be able to handle multiple tasks well today.

Wealth: Avoid peer pressure when it comes to spending. Plan so you will not regret it.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet for better spending decisions.