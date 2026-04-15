SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

CIAC remits P585.7M

CIAC remits P585.7M
Published on

The Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) remitted P585.7 million to the National Treasury, about 88 percent higher than the P310.9 million it remitted in the previous year.

CIAC president and CEO Jojit Alcazar said the amount marks the agency’s highest dividend contribution to date, representing about 60 percent of its adjusted net income from 2025 operations.

CIAC remits P585.7M
CIAC remits P585M to national coffers

He said improved operations and stronger revenue performance pushed CIAC’s net income to P976 million in 2025, up 72 percent from P565 million in 2024.

Alcazar said the agency remains compliant with Republic Act 7656, which requires government-owned and controlled corporations to remit a portion of their earnings to the national government.

He added that CIAC’s strong financial position is supported by prudent fiscal management, investor partnerships, and development projects within the Clark Aviation Capital.

Under Department of Finance guidelines, government corporations are required to remit at least 50 percent of adjusted net income, but CIAC said it complied with a higher remittance rate of about 75 percent, resulting in the increased payout.

CIAC dividend remittance 2026
Clark airport revenue performance Philippines
government owned corporation dividends Philippines

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph