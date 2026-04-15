CIAC remits P585.7M

He said improved operations and stronger revenue performance pushed CIAC’s net income to P976 million in 2025, up 72 percent from P565 million in 2024.

Alcazar said the agency remains compliant with Republic Act 7656, which requires government-owned and controlled corporations to remit a portion of their earnings to the national government.

He added that CIAC’s strong financial position is supported by prudent fiscal management, investor partnerships, and development projects within the Clark Aviation Capital.

Under Department of Finance guidelines, government corporations are required to remit at least 50 percent of adjusted net income, but CIAC said it complied with a higher remittance rate of about 75 percent, resulting in the increased payout.