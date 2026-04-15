CEIS prioritizes academic growth over exams

Centro Escolar Integrated School (CEIS) has opened admissions for the upcoming academic year across its Manila, Makati, and Malolos campuses, highlighting a curriculum designed to bridge the gap between classroom theory and professional practice.

The school's leadership emphasized that the institution’s approach focuses on "learning by doing" across its various strands, including Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM); Accountancy, Business, and Management (ABM); and Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMSS).

In the STEM strand, students utilize a dedicated robotics laboratory equipped with VEX IQ and Arduino kits to design and program robots. This is complemented by the integration of Singaporean Math from kindergarten through senior high school and robotics instruction starting in the first grade.

"Young learners acquire new habits, attitudes, and routines quickly," said Abigail E. Bernardino, principal of CEIS Malolos. "Practical activities and lessons on values help children connect learning with daily life."

For those in the ABM strand, the school provides hands-on experience with Systems, Applications, and Products (SAP) Business One. This is the same software used by global corporations for accounting, inventory, and sales reporting. Tagumpay Esguerra, assistant principal at CEIS Makati, said the strand is designed to help students develop the analytical thinking necessary for business strategy.

The HUMSS strand focuses on culture, society, and leadership. Students utilize the CEIS Reading Center to sharpen the comprehension and language skills required for careers in law, education, and public service.

Benjie Lalic Dano, assistant principal at CEIS Manila, cited that the school’s programs are "designed with the end in mind," focusing on college preparation and real-world demands.

Notably, CEIS does not require an entrance examination for admission. Administrators stated that student readiness is better cultivated through strong guidance and teaching rather than a single standardized test.

To ensure consistency across its three branches, the school utilizes unified curriculum guides and common assessment standards. According to Bernardino, regular academic audits and benchmarking ensure that students receive the same learning experience regardless of which campus they attend.

Prospective students can apply online through the school’s official website. Detailed information regarding programs and student life is also available on the institution's localized social media pages for its Malolos, Manila, and Makati branches.