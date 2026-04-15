Cash aid for Manila jeepney drivers

Jeepney drivers previously not included in the list of recipients for the subsidy line up to receive the P5,000 cash relief from the Department of Social Welfare and Development at a court in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers previously not included in the list of recipients for the subsidy line up to receive the P5,000 cash relief from the Department of Social Welfare and Development at a court in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers previously not included in the list of recipients for the subsidy line up to receive the P5,000 cash relief from the Department of Social Welfare and Development at a court in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers previously not included in the list of recipients for the subsidy line up to receive the P5,000 cash relief from the Department of Social Welfare and Development at a court in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers previously not included in the list of recipients for the subsidy line up to receive the P5,000 cash relief from the Department of Social Welfare and Development at a court in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers previously not included in the list of recipients for the subsidy line up to receive the P5,000 cash relief from the Department of Social Welfare and Development at a court in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers previously not included in the list of recipients for the subsidy line up to receive the P5,000 cash relief from the Department of Social Welfare and Development at a court in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers previously not included in the list of recipients for the subsidy line up to receive the P5,000 cash relief from the Department of Social Welfare and Development at a court in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Jeepney drivers previously not included in the list of recipients for the subsidy line up to receive the P5,000 cash relief from the Department of Social Welfare and Development at a court in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday, 15 April 2026. JohnCarloMagallon