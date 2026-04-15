Balikatan fuel use largely unaffected by global oil price surge, advance planning eased impact

“But we have already programmed this activity prior to the crisis. These resources are already well planned and in place for the execution of this exercise. So I think the effect is only minimal,” he went on.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)’s Public Affairs Chief, emphasized that operational priorities remain unchanged despite government directives to conserve energy.

He noted that large-scale exercises, including maritime drills and patrol operations, remain part of the Philippines’ core defense activities.

“Our operational matters will have to be prioritized and all our administrative will have to be lessened basically, in compliance with the President's instructions. So all of these are operational concerns and these exercises are part of our operations, basically to include maritime exercises and maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea and basically the entire country,” Trinidad said.

Malacañang earlier called for more efficient energy use as the country manages tighter supply conditions and exposure to global oil shocks.

Foreign contingents, however, implemented their own mitigation measures to reduce the impact on host-nation resources.

Col. Robert Bunn, Balikatan spokesperson for the United States, said the fuel supply for the exercise had already been secured months earlier.

“[About] 90 to 120 days ago, the U.S. purchased the fuel that was going to be used for this exercise, and so that was prior to the local shocks in the energy markets,” Bunn told reporters.

He added that while global supply and demand fluctuations inevitably affect prices, advance procurement helps insulate planned military activities from sudden market spikes.

“The way supply and demand works, you can't avoid the fact that there's going to be some impact, but the United States, whether it be through energy use or when we put our vehicles on the roads during Balikatan, are always very sensitive to the local populace and our effect on the nation of the Philippines. We respect that to a high degree,” Bunn pointed out.

Meanwhile, Canada confirmed that allied logistics support at sea will also help ease fuel demands during the exercise.

According to LCDR Craig Cook, a Canadian naval support vessel operating with Task Force 73 is expected to provide at-sea refueling capabilities for multinational forces participating in maritime components of the drills.

“In terms of while we're at sea, in the region, Canada also has Motor Vessel Asterix, which is an auxiliary vessel working with Task Force 73, which will be providing fuel support at sea to the multinational maritime event,” Crook, Canada’s spokesperson for Balikatan, told reporters.

Cook went on. “As I'm understanding now, as I say, things can change, but we do have an oiler coming in the region. And in terms of our forces on land, we work with our allies and partners to make sure we follow into their fueling program.”

The coordinated fuel arrangements come as global energy markets remain volatile, with crude oil prices recently surging amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Analysts noted that supply disruptions through key maritime chokepoints have contributed to price swings, placing renewed pressure on import-dependent economies.

The Philippines and its allied forces are set to conduct coordinated maritime and land-based drills beginning 20 April until 8 May this year, aimed at strengthening interoperability and regional defense cooperation.