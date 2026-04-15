Año resigns as national security adviser

“In recent months it has become apparent that I must prioritize my health and well-being. To ensure continuity, stability, and the highest standards of service in safeguarding our national security, I believe it is time to step aside and allow others to lead. An orderly transition is underway, and I am confident that critical operations and ongoing initiatives will continue,” he said.

Año also expressed gratitude to Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the trust and confidence given to him, as well as to members of the national security community.

“I am equally grateful to my colleagues in the Cabinet and to my fellow public servants across the national security community — especially the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), the National Task Force to End the Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), the National Intelligence Board, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), other law enforcement agencies, and civilian institutions — for their steadfast commitment and professionalism. Together we have faced complex threats and worked tirelessly to uphold the sovereignty, safety, and well-being of our nation,” he said.

Malacañang said the President has accepted Año’s resignation and appointed former AFP chief Eduardo Oban Jr. as his replacement.

“I remain confident in the strength and resilience of our institutions and in the capable, steady leadership of General Eduardo Oban, Jr. (Ret.), who will carry forward the mission of protecting our nation. I have full faith that, under his leadership, our national security institutions will continue to uphold the highest standards of excellence and integrity,” Año said.

He said he will continue supporting the country in whatever capacity he can.

“With gratitude to God and to the Filipino people, I will continue to support our nation in whatever capacity I can. I am mindful that the call to serve does not end with leaving office but endures in every citizen committed to the common good. Maraming salamat po at mabuhay ang Pilipinas!,” he added.