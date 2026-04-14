SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
BUSINESS

UK envoy warns energy crisis could hit food, supply chains

British Ambassador Sarah Hulton OBE speaks on global energy risks and their impact on food supply chains at the Makati Business Club's Foreign Leaders Series on Tuesday, 14 April at the New World Makati Hotel, Makati City.
British Ambassador Sarah Hulton OBE speaks on global energy risks and their impact on food supply chains at the Makati Business Club's Foreign Leaders Series on Tuesday, 14 April at the New World Makati Hotel, Makati City. Photo taken by Mico Virata for DAILY TRIBUNE.
Published on

Rising global energy prices and sanctions on oil-producing countries could have wider spillover effects on agriculture, food prices and supply chains, British Ambassador to the Philippines Sarah Hulton OBE said.

At the Makati Business Club’s Foreign Leaders Series, Hulton said energy disruptions are already affecting multiple industries, with concerns that continued volatility could push up fertilizer costs and disrupt food production systems, adding pressure to supply chains.

British Ambassador Sarah Hulton OBE speaks on global energy risks and their impact on food supply chains at the Makati Business Club's Foreign Leaders Series on Tuesday, 14 April at the New World Makati Hotel, Makati City.
Senators warn of 'agricultural crisis' as fuel prices remain elevated

“Everyone is feeling the impact of that. And we’ve all got an interest on alleviating the current pressure on the global oil markets,” Hulton said.

She also said sanctions are affecting financial systems and cross-border payments tied to oil trade and global flows, particularly imports.

Hulton said the measures are part of a broader political strategy linked to the war in Ukraine, aimed at restricting financial flows that could support Russia’s military operations.

“Funds to Russia fund that war machine,” H.E. Sarah Hulton OBE added.

She said higher energy costs could have secondary effects if volatility persists, with fertilizer prices seen as a key channel into agriculture.

For countries like the Philippines, which rely heavily on imported inputs, she said this could mean higher production costs and added pressure on food inflation.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph