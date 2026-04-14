Starbucks inks Meralco deal for 60-store supply

Starbucks Philippines is brewing a more sustainable and cost-efficient future.

The American coffee chain, through its licensed operator Rustan Coffee Corp. (RCOC), tapped MPower, the retail electricity supplier of Manila Electric Company (Meralco), to supply electricity to select stores across Metro Manila.

In a statement on Tuesday, MPower said the deal covers 60 Starbucks branches with a combined demand of over 3 megawatts, consolidated under the Retail Aggregation Program (RAP).

“By pioneering RAP within the food and beverage sector, it demonstrates how businesses with multiple facilities can access the benefits of the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) framework,” Meralco Senior Vice President and MPower Head Redel Domingo said.

MPowerm said it will continue to promote customer choice through cost-competitive electricity and flexible energy solutions for businesses.

Meanwhile, RCOC said the shift complements its ongoing in-store sustainability efforts, including LED lighting, energy-efficient air-conditioning systems, water-saving fixtures, and improved waste management.

Starbucks stores’ RAP enrollment, which began in November 2025, is expected to help optimize electricity costs while supporting long-term growth. At present, Starbucks has more than 500 stores nationwide.

“In today’s evolving business environment, it is important for companies like ours to continue exploring ways to operate more efficiently. Since transitioning, we have begun to see initial savings in our electricity costs,” said RCOC President Noey Lopez.

The government’s RAP, along with the RCOA framework, allows power users to combine electricity demand and choose their supplier.