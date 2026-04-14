Special payout for tricycle drivers

Tricycle drivers who were not included in the first batch of cash aid distribution queue to receive the P5,000 government subsidy during a special payout at a court in Malate, Manila on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Tricycle drivers who were not included in the first batch of cash aid distribution queue to receive the P5,000 government subsidy during a special payout at a court in Malate, Manila on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Tricycle drivers who were not included in the first batch of cash aid distribution queue to receive the P5,000 government subsidy during a special payout at a court in Malate, Manila on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Tricycle drivers who were not included in the first batch of cash aid distribution queue to receive the P5,000 government subsidy during a special payout at a court in Malate, Manila on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. JohnCarloMagallon

Tricycle drivers who were not included in the first batch of cash aid distribution queue to receive the P5,000 government subsidy during a special payout at a court in Malate, Manila on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. JohnCarloMagallon