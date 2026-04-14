SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NEWS

Rody Duterte asks ICC to skip 22 April ruling appearance

ICC prosecutors urge Pre-Trial Chamber I to deny former president Rodrigo Duterte’s request to skip his confirmation of charges hearing, saying he is fit to appear in person.
ICC prosecutors urge Pre-Trial Chamber I to deny former president Rodrigo Duterte’s request to skip his confirmation of charges hearing, saying he is fit to appear in person.DAILY TRIBUNE images
Published on

Former president Rodrigo Duterte has asked the International Criminal Court Appeals Chamber to excuse him from attending the April 22 reading of its decision on his jurisdiction challenge.

In a three-page request dated 13 April, Duterte said he would be represented by counsel during the proceedings in The Hague. 

ICC prosecutors urge Pre-Trial Chamber I to deny former president Rodrigo Duterte’s request to skip his confirmation of charges hearing, saying he is fit to appear in person.
ICC ruling on Duterte’s appeal out by April 22

The filing was signed by his lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman.

The Appeals Chamber is set to deliver its ruling in open court at 11 a.m., resolving Duterte’s appeal against an earlier decision that dismissed his bid to block the court’s jurisdiction.

ICC prosecutors urge Pre-Trial Chamber I to deny former president Rodrigo Duterte’s request to skip his confirmation of charges hearing, saying he is fit to appear in person.
MASADA welcomes ICC decision allowing Duterte to skip hearing

Duterte has consistently refused to recognize the ICC’s authority, a stance cited as a key reason he also skipped his confirmation of charges hearings in late February.

The former leader is facing crimes against humanity charges linked to his administration’s bloody war on drugs.

His legal battle before the tribunal began after his arrest in the Philippines and transfer to the ICC detention in March 2025, with his camp having filed multiple motions challenging the case.

ICC
Rodrigo Duterte

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph