Rody Duterte asks ICC to skip 22 April ruling appearance

Former president Rodrigo Duterte has asked the International Criminal Court Appeals Chamber to excuse him from attending the April 22 reading of its decision on his jurisdiction challenge.
In a three-page request dated 13 April, Duterte said he would be represented by counsel during the proceedings in The Hague.
The filing was signed by his lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman.
The Appeals Chamber is set to deliver its ruling in open court at 11 a.m., resolving Duterte’s appeal against an earlier decision that dismissed his bid to block the court’s jurisdiction.
Duterte has consistently refused to recognize the ICC’s authority, a stance cited as a key reason he also skipped his confirmation of charges hearings in late February.
The former leader is facing crimes against humanity charges linked to his administration’s bloody war on drugs.
His legal battle before the tribunal began after his arrest in the Philippines and transfer to the ICC detention in March 2025, with his camp having filed multiple motions challenging the case.