Revisiting plunder

Corruption in the Philippines rarely acts in isolation. It thrives through syndicates — structured networks where government officials and private contractors engage in a choreographed exchange of kickbacks, ghost projects and rigged bidding. These are not mere “bad apples” but organized crime groups that use the machinery of the state to facilitate plunder.

The traditional approach to prosecution often targets the individual act, but the true power of the Plunder Law lies in its ability to recognize a pattern of criminal acts. By focusing on the series and combination of these acts, the law allows prosecutors to map out the entire architecture of a syndicate rather than getting bogged down in isolated instances of bribery or malversation.

To effectively dismantle these groups, the application of the Plunder Law should undergo a strategic shift toward organized crime decapitation. This involves systematically including the private individuals and “bagmen” who facilitate the movement of funds, as syndicates collapse once their financial conduits are severed.

Furthermore, prosecutors must aggressively link seemingly disparate irregularities, such as a series of undervalued contracts over several years, to meet the 50 million threshold, treating the syndicate’s long-term operations as one continuous criminal enterprise.

Leveraging the power of the Office of the Ombudsman and the Department of Justice to grant immunity to low-level vital witnesses is also essential to piercing the veil of secrecy that protects the heads of these organizations.

Ultimately, plunder is a crime against the Filipino people’s future. When billions are siphoned into private coffers, the casualty is not just a budget line item; it is the bridge that isn’t built, the hospital that lacks medicine and the disaster response that fails.

By treating plunder as a tool for dismantling criminal networks, the Philippines can move beyond performative politics and toward actual accountability. The law exists; the challenge lies in the political will to wield it as a surgical instrument to cut out the rot of systemic corruption. Only then can the public purse truly belong to the people once more.