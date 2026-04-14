PCO pushes back vs ‘fake news’ spread

“My guiding principle remains simple: the three P’s minus one. Programs and policies minus the politics,” Gomez said, stressing that the PCO’s approach focuses on communicating government action and public service without political framing.

To strengthen efforts against disinformation, the PCO recently signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Justice and the Department of Information and Communications Technology. The partnership aims to establish a specialized response mechanism that will hold accountable those responsible for spreading false information, particularly content that misrepresents government initiatives across sectors.

Fake news monger targeted

Gomez also disclosed that the PCO will announce today the results of its initial investigation, including the cases it intends to file against individuals identified as alleged purveyors of fake news targeting the government.

Gomez spoke on 14 April during the forum “Steward of Public Trust: The Fight Against Fake News,” organized by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines at Rockwell Center in Makati City.

He also pointed to the role of major digital platforms such as Meta, Google and TikTok, noting that these remain among the most widely used sources of information for Filipinos. While these platforms have reporting and escalation processes for false content, Gomez said there are also measures to limit the reach of viral posts once they are flagged and verified.

Despite the rapid spread of information online, Gomez maintained that the administration will not resort to trolling in response to criticism. He said his commitment upon assuming office was to uphold truthful communication and help the public better discern credible information.

He added that while social media can amplify narratives quickly, he has yet to see political virality translate into actual voting power, particularly in the lead-up to the 2028 elections.