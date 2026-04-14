Oracle seals massive deal

The move underscores how surging AI demand is straining power supply, forcing tech firms to secure dedicated energy sources to keep data centers running.

Oracle is rapidly building infrastructure for AI clients, including OpenAI and xAI, with capital spending expected to reach $50 billion this fiscal year.

Bloom’s modular fuel-cell systems offer a faster alternative to traditional power setups, allowing data centers to come online more quickly amid grid constraints and supply delays.

The deal follows Bloom’s accelerated delivery of a fuel-cell system for Oracle, completed in 55 days, ahead of schedule.