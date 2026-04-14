Neighborhood stores feted as inflation lifelines

As rising commodity prices continue to squeeze household budgets, Puregold Price Club is positioning the neighborhood sari-sari store as a critical economic lifeline for Filipino families.

The retail giant will host its annual Tindahan ni Aling Puring (TNAP) Sari-Sari Store Convention from 14 to 16 May 2026 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. Under the theme “Panalong Lakbay Tungo sa Tagumpay,” the three-day event aims to support micro-entrepreneurs through exclusive discounts, business masterclasses, and logistical support.

The 2026 convention marks a significant milestone for the company, as the Aling Puring loyalty program recently surpassed 1 million members. The program currently counts 1.061 million members nationwide, with the fastest growth recorded in Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Puregold president Vincent Co described sari-sari stores as an indispensable pillar of Filipino society that serves as an extension of the company’s mission. Co cited that during periods of inflation, these small retailers act as allies for families needing to stretch their budgets, making the support of micro-entrepreneurs a core priority for the supermarket chain.

To address the rising costs of doing business, Puregold has introduced new interventions for its partners. These include expanded "Case Deals" and "Dealskarte Bundles" specifically designed to help store owners maximize profit margins despite inflationary pressures.

The company has also deployed a fleet of nearly 1,000 Aling Puring Account Representatives across the country. These door-to-door salespersons bring competitive pricing directly to the barangay level, allowing store owners to restock their inventory without the added burden of transportation costs.

Co stressed that the convention and these programs are intended to help partners face current challenges while strengthening them against future economic disruptions.

The event features a staggered entry schedule beginning 14 May, which is reserved exclusively for Aling Puring members.

Puregold PERKS members may join the festivities on 15 May and both groups are required to present their membership cards for free admission. The convention will open to the general public on its third and final day. In addition to business-centric sessions, the event will include performances from a star-studded lineup and a grand raffle for attendees.