Lawyer: Duterte impeachment hinges on ‘numbers game’

“The way I see it, magkakaroon ng articles of impeachment at sa Senado talaga ito magtatapos o mauuwi,” he added.

(There will be a transmittal of the articles of impeachment, and it will be in the Senate where it will end.)

Chico noted that the proceedings could have implications for the 2028 national elections, as a conviction would bar Duterte from seeking the presidency or any other public office.

He also said it is possible that the Vice President may be engaging lawmakers behind the scenes to prevent the complaints from progressing into impeachment.

“I would not be surprised if she would be perpetually disqualified, if she would be convicted, that is really a possibility, but unlike last year na sobrang automatic that she would have been convicted, ngayon hindi rin ako magtataka kung hindi matutuloy,” he said.

(Unlike last year, when conviction seemed almost automatic, I would not be surprised now if it does not proceed.)

On a possible shake-up in House leadership involving Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as a replacement for Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino Dy III, Chico said such a development could favor Duterte.

“I’m pretty sure that if she would be the next speaker, ibig sabihin it would be a good thing for Sara Duterte,” he said.