Iran blockade imperils Phl economy

For the Philippines — which imports 98 percent of its oil from the Middle East — the announcement of a blockade by President Trump isn’t merely a geopolitical abstraction. In concrete terms, it poses an economic threat that exacerbates an unfolding crisis.

The Philippines was among the most severely affected nations since Iran closed the Strait on 28 February following the US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a national energy emergency in late March, as the country’s fuel reserves dwindled to a roughly 45-day supply. Diesel prices surpassed P130 per liter; over 400 gas stations closed. Airlines grounded routes to conserve fuel. The peso collapsed to a record low of 60.1 to the dollar.

Amid all this, Manila managed to secure one diplomatic lifeline: a safe-passage arrangement with Tehran allowing Philippine-flagged vessels to safely transit the Strait.

But now Trump’s order to the US Central Command to block all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, including the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, obliterated that lifeline.

The blockade specifically targets the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial energy chokepoint through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil flows — to prevent Iran from controlling or collecting toll from the maritime traffic. The US has indicated that the blockade would be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations suspected of aiding Iranian commerce.

This forces Manila to face a cruel dilemma: to honor the arrangement with Tehran and risk US interdiction of its oil tankers, or abandon the deal and watch its fuel reserves run dry.

Neither option is acceptable to a nation considered among the most globally vulnerable in this crisis. Economists estimate that every $10 increase in oil per barrel cuts Philippine GDP growth by 0.2 percentage points and pushes inflation up by 0.6 points — and oil is now well above $100 per barrel.

If prices spike toward $130 or beyond, as some analysts warn, the Philippines faces a GDP contraction, persistent inflation through 2027, and potential supply rationing that could paralyze essential services.

Beyond the Philippines, the blockade dramatically raises the likelihood of a catastrophic military escalation. The two-week ceasefire, already fragile before Trump’s announcement, now teeters on the edge of collapse.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned on the very day of Trump’s announcement that any US military vessels approaching the Strait would be considered a ceasefire violation and dealt with “harshly and decisively.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the blockade “economic warfare” and pledged a “proportionate response.” Tehran has already demonstrated its willingness to strike shipping in the Gulf, having conducted at least 21 confirmed attacks on merchant vessels since the war began.

The whole situation is dangerously unstable. Iran’s control of the Strait is its singular remaining leverage — the one card that gives it bargaining power in any negotiation.

Surrendering it without firm concessions on its nuclear rights, sanctions relief, and security guarantees is politically impossible for a government fighting for its survival.

Trump, meanwhile, has framed the blockade as “all or none” — no vessel passes until Iran relents entirely. These are not negotiating positions with an obvious middle ground — they are maximalist ultimatums from both sides, colliding in one of the world’s narrowest and most militarized waterways.

The risk of an accidental escalation is acute: a US destroyer attempting to board or turn back an Iranian‑escorted vessel; a miscommunication during tense naval maneuvers; or a single warning shot could trigger open combat — potentially prompting a full resumption of strikes on Iranian infrastructure and the inevitable cycle of retaliation.

The ceasefire’s collapse is not merely possible, it is probable — unless one side blinks first. For the Philippines, that probability translates directly into deeper fuel shortages, economic dislocation, and the grim prospect that the limited oil buffer it holds today may be the last reliable supply it will see for months.

Trump’s blockade is a high‑stakes gamble aimed at breaking Iran’s economy and resolve. Caught squarely in the crossfire, the Philippines stands to suffer severe losses if it fails.