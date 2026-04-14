Family of UConn student sues hospital over death under remote ICU care, alleges negligence

The lawsuit says Hylton, labeled “high risk,” received inconsistent care during his roughly 18-hour stay amid staffing shortages and reliance on a remote physician. It alleges his death resulted directly from negligent care.

His condition worsened quickly after his Aug. 14 arrival, with elevated heart rate, critically low blood pressure and signs of alcohol withdrawal, the state report said. He died the next morning.

Investigators found staff did not notify his parents of his ICU transfer and failed to properly treat escalating withdrawal. No on-site doctor saw him for four hours after transfer, with care handled remotely. A remote physician later ordered intubation after Hylton became unresponsive and vomited material suggesting internal bleeding.

An attorney for the family called the care “incomprehensible.”

Yale New Haven Health said it is aware of the lawsuit and declined further comment, citing pending litigation.