Face-to-face class suspensions due to transport strike on 15 April

Face-to-face class suspensions and shifts to online modality are implemented in universities in Metro Manila in lieu of the three-day transport strike that is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.
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Adamson University: shift to online modality from 15-18 April.
Colegio de San Juan de Letran-Manila: shift to online modality from 15-17 April 2026.
Lyceum of the Philippines University-Manila: shift to online modality from 15-17 April 2026, except for Kitchen Lab, F&B and Bar Management classes.
University of Santo Tomas-Manila: shift to enriched virtual mode of instruction for 15 April 2026 only.