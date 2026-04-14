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Face-to-face class suspensions due to transport strike on 15 April

Face-to-face class suspensions due to transport strike on 15 April
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Face-to-face class suspensions and shifts to online modality are implemented in universities in Metro Manila in lieu of the three-day transport strike that is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.

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  • Adamson University: shift to online modality from 15-18 April. 

  • Colegio de San Juan de Letran-Manila: shift to online modality from 15-17 April 2026. 

  • Lyceum of the Philippines University-Manila: shift to online modality from 15-17 April 2026, except for Kitchen Lab, F&B and Bar Management classes.

  • University of Santo Tomas-Manila: shift to enriched virtual mode of instruction for 15 April 2026 only. 

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