FAA targets gamers as controller shortage persists

“You’ve been training for this,” the ad says, drawing parallels between gaming and the high-pressure demands of air traffic control.

US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the strategy aims to reach a new generation of candidates with the technical and cognitive skills needed for the job.

The role, which can pay up to $155,000 after three years, requires managing aircraft movements and ensuring safety in crowded airspace.

The shortage has long challenged the sector. The FAA said it needs about 14,600 active controllers to be fully staffed but remains short by at least 3,000. Thousands more are expected to retire by 2028.