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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (15 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Avoid pride. The argument may only be about something small.

Health: Rest if you are tired. You do not have to do everything in one day.

Career: There is a chance to show your leadership. Do not miss it.

Wealth: Unexpected money may come your way.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 a.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet for wealth activation and review your workspace setup for better career flow.

OX

Love: A temptation is coming. Choose what is right, not just what feels good at the start.

Health: Eat juicy fruits for better digestion.

Career: An unexpected meeting may happen. Prepare yourself.

Wealth: You may receive a refund or a returned debt.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 5 p.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Use smoky quartz for grounding and to stay aligned with wise decisions.

TIGER

Love: Avoid judging others. Everyone is going through something.

Health: Your energy is good. Maintain it through exercise.

Career: Be patient with the slow pace of others.

Wealth: There may be household expenses but you can manage them.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 3 p.m.

Number: 2

Advice: Use calming stones or grounding habits to maintain mental clarity.

RABBIT

Love: A friend may suddenly confess their feelings to you.

Health: Maintain a consistent sleep routine.

Career: There is a new goal. Start small to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

Wealth: Avoid a one-day millionaire mindset.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 p.m.

Number: 7

Advice: Use amethyst or quiet reflection to improve focus and clarity.

DRAGON

Love: Your partner is sweet today. Show your love as well.

Health: You may feel weak. You need rest and proper vitamins.

Career: Someone will trust your idea. Do your best.

Wealth: There is luck in a side hustle.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 a.m.

Number: 8

Advice: Strengthen emotional balance and appreciation in relationships.

SNAKE

Love: You may meet someone new. Be careful with people pretending online.

Health: Avoid oily food. Your stomach may be affected.

Career: Transactions will go smoothly today.

Wealth: A good day for small investments or savings.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 12 p.m.

Number: 3

Advice: Focus on practical money habits and avoid impulsive decisions.

HORSE

Love: There may be a misunderstanding but it can be resolved if you stay humble.

Health: Your body feels warm. Drink ginger or herbal tea.

Career: Do not feel discouraged if your efforts are not noticed right away.

Wealth: You may not receive the full income yet but something will still come.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 4 p.m.

Number: 9

Advice: Stay patient — financial flow improves with consistency.

GOAT

Love: A past issue may return. Face it with an open heart.

Health: Reduce intake of sweet foods.

Career: Someone wants to learn from you. Be a mentor even in small ways.

Wealth: You will be able to save money through your strategy.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 a.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Strengthen discipline and courage in both work and finances.

MONKEY

Love: Learn to say sorry. It is not a weakness.

Health: Sleep early and watch out for eye strain.

Career: A new responsibility is coming. You can handle it.

Wealth: You are planning to spend for the house. Think it through first.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 3 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Practice thoughtful decision-making before major expenses.

ROOSTER

Love: A third party may try to interfere. Strengthen your trust in each other.

Health: Do not ignore a simple cough.

Career: Your attention to detail is being noticed. Keep it up.

Wealth: Be careful of scams and fake online offers.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 7 a.m.

Number: 8

Advice: Protect your peace and stay alert in financial matters.

DOG

Love: It is time to get to know each other again. Go on a date.

Health: Pay attention to leg pain.

Career: Your report or presentation is receiving good feedback.

Wealth: Do not agree immediately to unclear loans.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 a.m.

Number: 5

Advice: Stay grounded and review agreements before committing.

PIG

Love: There may be a misunderstanding through text. It is better to call instead.

Health: A cough or cold may persist. Consult a doctor if needed.

Career: Being humble will earn you respect.

Wealth: There is a chance for extra work. Use it to save.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 12 noon

Number: 4

Advice: Focus on clear communication and steady financial habits.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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