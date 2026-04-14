Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Avoid pride. The argument may only be about something small.

Health: Rest if you are tired. You do not have to do everything in one day.

Career: There is a chance to show your leadership. Do not miss it.

Wealth: Unexpected money may come your way.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 a.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet for wealth activation and review your workspace setup for better career flow.