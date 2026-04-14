Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Avoid pride. The argument may only be about something small.
Health: Rest if you are tired. You do not have to do everything in one day.
Career: There is a chance to show your leadership. Do not miss it.
Wealth: Unexpected money may come your way.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 a.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet for wealth activation and review your workspace setup for better career flow.
OX
Love: A temptation is coming. Choose what is right, not just what feels good at the start.
Health: Eat juicy fruits for better digestion.
Career: An unexpected meeting may happen. Prepare yourself.
Wealth: You may receive a refund or a returned debt.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 5 p.m.
Number: 1
Advice: Use smoky quartz for grounding and to stay aligned with wise decisions.
TIGER
Love: Avoid judging others. Everyone is going through something.
Health: Your energy is good. Maintain it through exercise.
Career: Be patient with the slow pace of others.
Wealth: There may be household expenses but you can manage them.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 3 p.m.
Number: 2
Advice: Use calming stones or grounding habits to maintain mental clarity.
RABBIT
Love: A friend may suddenly confess their feelings to you.
Health: Maintain a consistent sleep routine.
Career: There is a new goal. Start small to avoid feeling overwhelmed.
Wealth: Avoid a one-day millionaire mindset.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 p.m.
Number: 7
Advice: Use amethyst or quiet reflection to improve focus and clarity.
DRAGON
Love: Your partner is sweet today. Show your love as well.
Health: You may feel weak. You need rest and proper vitamins.
Career: Someone will trust your idea. Do your best.
Wealth: There is luck in a side hustle.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 a.m.
Number: 8
Advice: Strengthen emotional balance and appreciation in relationships.
SNAKE
Love: You may meet someone new. Be careful with people pretending online.
Health: Avoid oily food. Your stomach may be affected.
Career: Transactions will go smoothly today.
Wealth: A good day for small investments or savings.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 12 p.m.
Number: 3
Advice: Focus on practical money habits and avoid impulsive decisions.
HORSE
Love: There may be a misunderstanding but it can be resolved if you stay humble.
Health: Your body feels warm. Drink ginger or herbal tea.
Career: Do not feel discouraged if your efforts are not noticed right away.
Wealth: You may not receive the full income yet but something will still come.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 4 p.m.
Number: 9
Advice: Stay patient — financial flow improves with consistency.
GOAT
Love: A past issue may return. Face it with an open heart.
Health: Reduce intake of sweet foods.
Career: Someone wants to learn from you. Be a mentor even in small ways.
Wealth: You will be able to save money through your strategy.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 a.m.
Number: 1
Advice: Strengthen discipline and courage in both work and finances.
MONKEY
Love: Learn to say sorry. It is not a weakness.
Health: Sleep early and watch out for eye strain.
Career: A new responsibility is coming. You can handle it.
Wealth: You are planning to spend for the house. Think it through first.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 3 p.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Practice thoughtful decision-making before major expenses.
ROOSTER
Love: A third party may try to interfere. Strengthen your trust in each other.
Health: Do not ignore a simple cough.
Career: Your attention to detail is being noticed. Keep it up.
Wealth: Be careful of scams and fake online offers.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 7 a.m.
Number: 8
Advice: Protect your peace and stay alert in financial matters.
DOG
Love: It is time to get to know each other again. Go on a date.
Health: Pay attention to leg pain.
Career: Your report or presentation is receiving good feedback.
Wealth: Do not agree immediately to unclear loans.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 a.m.
Number: 5
Advice: Stay grounded and review agreements before committing.
PIG
Love: There may be a misunderstanding through text. It is better to call instead.
Health: A cough or cold may persist. Consult a doctor if needed.
Career: Being humble will earn you respect.
Wealth: There is a chance for extra work. Use it to save.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 12 noon
Number: 4
Advice: Focus on clear communication and steady financial habits.