ASEAN Summit: done ‘Ilokano’ way — First Lady

Ilocanos are known to be frugal in their ways, especially when it comes to food and money.

Going down the stairs at the President Communications Office (PCO) at the Malacañang Complex, the First Lady did a playful “jumping jacks,” teasing members of the Malacañang Press Corps.

Recalibrated hosting of ASEAN 2026

To recall, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who, on Monday also visited the PCO for a press briefing, said he had ordered a recalibrated Philippine hosting of ASEAN 2026, scaling down non-essential activities “to save on expenses and focus only on the most important.”

As part of this directive, approximately 650 preparatory meetings will now be conducted online.

The upcoming Leaders’ Summit in May will tackle urgent priorities, including energy security, food security, and migrant workers’ concerns.

‘Bare-bones’ format

It will proceed as an in-person meeting, but on a “very bare bones” format.

To implement the directive, the ASEAN National Organizing Council, chaired by Executive Secretary Raffy Recto, issued a 27 March memorandum directing the host agencies to conduct all preparatory meetings, from working groups to ministerial online.