Padilla backs Duterte China policy, says ‘Tatay Digong knew’ risks ahead

“How can they say that the person speaking there is one of them, what do they call us? They say we are China’s puppets. But where are we turning now? Where are we running to? To China,” he said in Filipino.

In late March, the Philippines and China discussed the dispute within the West Philippine Sea, focusing on initial measures for oil and gas cooperation and addressing energy and fertilizer supply challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Padilla argued that Duterte’s leadership had anticipated these challenges and had sought solutions with a focus on long-term benefits for the country.

“What that means is that Tatay Digong knew, he understood, that one day, our neighbor would help us,’’ he said.