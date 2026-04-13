MSO to pair Mozart and Mahler for centennial concert

The Manila Symphony Orchestra continues its landmark 100th season with a program titled "From Mozart to Mahler" on 30 May, at the Proscenium Theater in Makati.
Under the direction of Venezuelan guest conductor Joshua Dos Santos, the performance highlights the orchestra's versatility by pairing Classical precision with the emotional scale of the late Romantic era.
The evening opens with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Sinfonia concertante in E-flat, featuring two rising Filipino stars and Hanns Eisler Berlin scholars: violinist Emanuel John Villarin and violist Christian Wrona. Villarin, a first-prize winner of the New York Young Performers Prize, and Wrona, an alumnus of the Asian Youth Orchestra, bring their technical discipline to Mozart’s celebrated musical dialogue.
The second half of the concert features Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, an expansive and intense work that demands significant orchestral depth. For this performance, the MSO will be joined by selected members of the UST Symphony Orchestra in a side-by-side collaboration. This partnership honors the 80th Anniversary of the UST Conservatory of Music, a move that recognizes the long-standing connection between the university and the MSO, where many musicians serve as both students and faculty.
Guest conductor Joshua Dos Santos arrives in Manila with a reputation built within Venezuela’s legendary El Sistema tradition. Having made his debut at sixteen under the mentorship of Maestro José Antonio Abreu, Dos Santos has since led major youth and professional orchestras across Europe and the Americas.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., serving as the second major installment of the MSO's historic centennial celebrations.
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