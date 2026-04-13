Manila to extend aid to community bakeries

Bakers arrange trays of bread for sale at a bakery in Sta. Cruz, Manila, on Monday, 13 April 2026, as the city government is set to distribute a ₱25,000 subsidy to community bakeries to help offset higher input costs and maintain affordable bread for consumers. John Carlo Magallon

Bakers arrange trays of bread for sale at a bakery in Sta. Cruz, Manila, on Monday, 13 April 2026, as the city government is set to distribute a ₱25,000 subsidy to community bakeries to help offset higher input costs and maintain affordable bread for consumers. John Carlo Magallon

Bakers arrange trays of bread for sale at a bakery in Sta. Cruz, Manila, on Monday, 13 April 2026, as the city government is set to distribute a ₱25,000 subsidy to community bakeries to help offset higher input costs and maintain affordable bread for consumers. John Carlo Magallon

Bakers arrange trays of bread for sale at a bakery in Sta. Cruz, Manila, on Monday, 13 April 2026, as the city government is set to distribute a ₱25,000 subsidy to community bakeries to help offset higher input costs and maintain affordable bread for consumers. John Carlo Magallon

Bakers arrange trays of bread for sale at a bakery in Sta. Cruz, Manila, on Monday, 13 April 2026, as the city government is set to distribute a ₱25,000 subsidy to community bakeries to help offset higher input costs and maintain affordable bread for consumers. John Carlo Magallon