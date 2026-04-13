Lipa inaugurates new City Hall in Areza

Mayor Eric Africa said the new City Hall is expected to become one of Lipa’s newest landmarks and a symbol of the city’s transformation.

“The new Lipa City Hall is set to become one of the new landmarks in Lipa, helping define the city’s identity. It is expected to boost local tourism and reflect a progressive city, while further attracting investors who can generate job opportunities for the people of Lipa,” Africa said.

“As we close this program, we start a new Lipa — full of hope, anchored on faith, fueled by action, and solidified by our vision in creating a bagong Lipa for now and generations to come,” he added.

Gilbert Ramos, Areza project development head, said the partnership highlights a shared commitment between the private and public sectors to shape a future-ready city center.

“This partnership with the Lipa City Government reflects a shared commitment to shaping a future-ready city center — one that brings together governance, business, and community in a thoughtfully planned environment,” Ramos said.

“Over the long term, we see Areza evolving alongside the city, supporting its growth by providing a strategic, integrated location for key institutions and economic activity,” he added.

The new City Hall has a floor area of 23,000 square meters and will house key administrative departments to help streamline public service delivery. It will also include a performance hall, a 2,160-square-meter plaza, and an annex building.

City officials said the establishment of the new government complex further strengthens Areza’s role as Lipa’s city center, a mixed-use estate envisioned to integrate civic, commercial, residential, and lifestyle components in one cohesive environment.

As one of the estate’s first major institutional anchors, the City Hall is expected to help attract more investments, spur business activity, and generate employment opportunities in the area.

Complementary developments within Areza, including planned commercial districts and civic open spaces, are also expected to support a more vibrant and connected community where governance and daily life converge.

The inauguration underscores the shared vision of the City Government of Lipa and Ayala Land to build a future-ready city center where public service, economic growth, and quality of life come together.