Legarda cites Antique poverty drop as livelihood gains

Senator Loren Legarda on Monday highlighted the decline in poverty incidence in Antique, citing it as evidence that livelihood-driven and sustainability-focused programs can deliver long-term development gains.
Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, Legarda said poverty incidence among families in the province dropped from 18.2 percent in 2021 to 13.8 percent in 2023, equivalent to around 20,800 families.
The figure brings Antique closer to its pre-pandemic level of 12.9 percent in 2018 and places it within the national median among provinces.
Legarda attributed the improvement to sustained investments in local livelihoods, community-based industries, and sustainable resource use.
“The pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities of economies that are overly dependent on external flows,” Legarda said, noting that Antique’s recovery was anchored on local skills and resources.
She cited various programs supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises, as well as initiatives promoting agriculture, fisheries, weaving, and other traditional industries.
The senator also pointed to infrastructure and institutional support, including upgrades in hospitals, scholarships, and livelihood programs implemented through various government agencies.
Historical data show a steady decline in poverty in Antique over the past two decades—from 51.6 percent in 2006 to 26 percent in 2015—indicating long-term progress.
Legarda said the province’s experience underscores the role of localized and sustainability-oriented development strategies in strengthening resilience and driving inclusive growth.