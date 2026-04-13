Legarda cites Antique poverty drop as livelihood gains

“The pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities of economies that are overly dependent on external flows,” Legarda said, noting that Antique’s recovery was anchored on local skills and resources.

She cited various programs supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises, as well as initiatives promoting agriculture, fisheries, weaving, and other traditional industries.

The senator also pointed to infrastructure and institutional support, including upgrades in hospitals, scholarships, and livelihood programs implemented through various government agencies.

Historical data show a steady decline in poverty in Antique over the past two decades—from 51.6 percent in 2006 to 26 percent in 2015—indicating long-term progress.

Legarda said the province’s experience underscores the role of localized and sustainability-oriented development strategies in strengthening resilience and driving inclusive growth.