Gov’t awaits go-signal on fuel tax cuts — DOF

“We're still awaiting the instructions from the Office of the President with regards to the lifting of the excise tax,” he said.

“If the Office of the President releases [the Executive Order] today, the effectivity will be one to two days,” Ligon added.

Signed on 25 March, Executive Order No. 110 declared a state of national “energy emergency” for one year, while also authorizing the President to reduce or suspend excise taxes on fuel products. As a net oil importer, the Philippines has been severely affected by the Middle East conflict, with domestic pump prices rising by more than 60 percent since the escalation of the conflict at the beginning of last month.

Government officials have called for the suspension or reduction of fuel excise taxes to preserve Filipino purchasing power, with pump prices remaining in the triple-digit-per-liter range in Metro Manila. However, some lawmakers have pushed back against the proposal, with the DOF earlier projecting around P119 billion in foregone government revenues if the taxes are suspended.