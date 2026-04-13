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Fuel tax suspension pending Palace go-signal

Congressman Atty. Romero S. Quimbo in a press conference on 13 April
Congressman Atty. Romero S. Quimbo in a press conference on 13 AprilScreenshot from the official YouTube channel of the House of Representatives
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Department of Finance (DOF) Undersecretary Rolando Ligon Jr. said the proposed suspension of excise tax on fuel remains pending, awaiting approval from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Ligon said the measure could be implemented within one to two days once approved, but would apply only to incoming fuel inventory due to feasibility concerns.

Congressman Atty. Romero S. Quimbo in a press conference on 13 April
DBCC to brief Marcos on fuel tax suspension options

He added that the President is expected to issue guidance on the matter during a press briefing at the House of Representatives on 14 April.

Meanwhile, Marikina Rep. Romero Quimbo pressed the Department of Energy (DOE) and DOF to provide a clear timeline, noting that the proposal has already been under consideration for some time.

Congressman Atty. Romero S. Quimbo in a press conference on 13 April
Excise tax halt, slash known today

“You have to tell us if it is possible to implement or not,” Quimbo said.

Quimbo said lawmakers are expecting an answer within the day, stressing the urgency of the measure.

He also urged the DOF to coordinate with the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs to facilitate immediate implementation once approved.

The lawmaker said the proposal aims to ease the burden on consumers through lower fuel prices.

Department of Finance
fuel tax suspension Philippines

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