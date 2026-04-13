Fuel tax suspension pending Palace go-signal

Department of Finance (DOF) Undersecretary Rolando Ligon Jr. said the proposed suspension of excise tax on fuel remains pending, awaiting approval from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Ligon said the measure could be implemented within one to two days once approved, but would apply only to incoming fuel inventory due to feasibility concerns.
He added that the President is expected to issue guidance on the matter during a press briefing at the House of Representatives on 14 April.
Meanwhile, Marikina Rep. Romero Quimbo pressed the Department of Energy (DOE) and DOF to provide a clear timeline, noting that the proposal has already been under consideration for some time.
“You have to tell us if it is possible to implement or not,” Quimbo said.
Quimbo said lawmakers are expecting an answer within the day, stressing the urgency of the measure.
He also urged the DOF to coordinate with the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs to facilitate immediate implementation once approved.
The lawmaker said the proposal aims to ease the burden on consumers through lower fuel prices.