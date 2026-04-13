First Gen deal hit by ‘poison pill’ claim

On Monday, the majority alleged that if Piki Lopez—who currently serves as President and CEO of First Gen—and his associates are removed, the counterparty may have the option to buy out First Gen’s 33-percent equity in its hydropower business at a 25-percent discount—equivalent to more than P16 billion off the P62-billion investment.

“What we know is that if Piki and the present First Gen management are removed, [the company] will have the option to buy out First Gen’s 33% equity in [its] hydropower business at a 25% discount, or more than a P16 billion off the P62-billion investment,” the majority added.

First Gen previously defended the legitimacy of its recent transactions, noting these were approved only “after conducting transparent and rigorous evaluations, and only upon thorough review and approval by its Board of Directors.”

However, the majority said the decisions to invest and later reduce the stake were never presented to majority shareholders for approval until the board meeting—where the matter was discussed in just an hour.

“We do not know why he didn’t just go down to 33 percent plus one share to keep his veto power and whether [the buyer] paid a premium for being handed full control. We are blind to everything,” it added.

The Lopez family feud reportedly stems from internal disagreements over Piki Lopez’s alleged refusal to fund broadcast giant ABS-CBN. The majority faction claimed that the dispute led to Piki Lopez’s ouster as head of Lopez Inc. in a 27 February 5–2 board vote “for cause, and loss of trust and confidence as allowed by its by-laws,” which he later blocked by securing a court order.

The proceeds from First Gen’s energy deals—collectively valued at around P125 billion—are allegedly at the center of the dispute, with reports indicating that the Gabby Lopez-backed majority pushed to allocate P2 billion of the funds to ABS-CBN, which has incurred significant financial losses since losing its franchise more than five years ago.

DAILY TRIBUNE has sought comment from sources close to the Piki Lopez faction, who have yet to respond as of press time.