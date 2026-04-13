Experts push simpler tax guidance for small businesses

With the 15 April income tax filing deadline approaching, a new digital platform is attempting to address the long-standing confusion many Filipinos face when navigating the country’s complex tax regulations.

For freelancers, small business owners, and self-employed professionals, the annual filing season often highlights a significant gap between available tax information and practical, actionable guidance.

Jay Olos, founder and chairman of the OneCFO Group, said the challenge is not a lack of information but the technical barrier that prevents everyday users from understanding it.

“The real issue is how difficult it can be to turn that information into something clear and actionable,” said Olos, whose company developed the DocTax platform. “When tax guidance feels too technical or disconnected from real-life concerns, people are more likely to hesitate.”

The DocTax platform utilizes AI-powered guidance paired with access to verified tax professionals. The model aims to lower the barrier for initial inquiries while allowing more complex issues to be escalated to qualified experts.

Joel Tan-Torres, a former commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and an angel investor in the platform, said the initiative addresses a systemic need in the Philippine tax environment.

“Tax systems work better when people understand them better,” Tan-Torres said. “One of the longstanding gaps in our environment is that tax knowledge is often available in theory, but not always accessible in a practical, understandable way.”

Tan-Torres, who also served as chairman of the Board of Accountancy, emphasized that the technology is not intended to replace accountants. Instead, he said it serves as an approachable entry point that helps taxpayers ask better questions and seek expert guidance with more confidence.

The push for user-centered tax support comes as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and freelancers struggle to maintain compliance while managing limited resources. For these groups, tax assistance often feels inaccessible, leading to hesitation and increased risk of non-compliance.

Olos said that improving the experience of tax guidance is essential for the country’s broader economic health.

“If we can help make that journey simpler for MSMEs, freelancers, and everyday taxpayers, then we are helping solve a very real problem,” Olos said.

As the deadline draws near, tax experts remind the public that early preparation remains the best defense against filing errors and penalties.