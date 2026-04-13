DOJ, PCO, DICT sign landmark pact vs digital disinformation

Under the MOA, the three agencies will coordinate efforts to investigate and hold accountable individuals or groups that intentionally fabricate and disseminate false information through digital platforms when such acts violate existing Philippine laws.

The DOJ however, stressed that the agreement does not expand legal powers or curtail civil liberties.

The MOA outlines a framework for applying current laws while safeguarding constitutional rights, including freedom of speech, expression, and of the press.

The government emphasized that the initiative seeks to draw a clear distinction between malicious disinformation and legitimate public discourse, ensuring that enforcement actions do not infringe on protected speech.

The agreement also promotes media and information literacy, public awareness campaigns, and citizen engagement to strengthen resilience against disinformation. These efforts aim to encourage critical thinking and responsible digital behavior among Filipinos.

The DOJ said the partnership reflects a “whole-of-government” approach to securing the country’s information environment, while maintaining accountability, protecting fundamental rights, and fostering trust in the digital space.