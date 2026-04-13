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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (14 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: A secret may be revealed — be prepared to handle it with maturity.

Health: Be cautious with drinking water; ensure it is clean and safe.

Career: A challenging task will test your skills, but you are capable of handling it.

Wealth: Money has potential to grow if placed in the right opportunity.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 a.m.

Number: 5

Advice: Use black tourmaline for protection in the workplace.

OX

Love: Be more open to your partner’s perspective. Not all disagreements need to be won.

Health: A good day for detox or light cleansing habits.

Career: Overtime work may be required — manage your schedule wisely.

Wealth: Avoid gambling or high-risk financial moves today.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 7 a.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Place a quartz cluster at the center of the home for balance and harmony.

TIGER

Love: A brief misunderstanding may arise but can be resolved through effort and patience.

Health: Do not ignore pain in the knees or legs.

Career: Recognition from your boss is likely — keep up your performance.

Wealth: A good deal may appear — review carefully before deciding.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 10 a.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Place three gold ingots on your work table for abundant income.

RABBIT

Love: Be caring but do not neglect your own needs.

Health: Ginger tea may help ease cough and improve comfort.

Career: Minor delays may occur, but you will recover quickly.

Wealth: A favorable day for saving and budgeting.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Number: 3

Advice: Keep clear quartz with you to avoid confusion and stress.

DRAGON

Love: Excitement may come from an unexpected message.

Health: Avoid staying up too late to maintain energy.

Career: Double-check emails and messages before sending.

Wealth: A hint or opportunity for profit may come your way.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 11 a.m.

Number: 9

Advice: Place a laughing Buddha in the office to attract good energy.

SNAKE

Love: Small actions will have meaningful impact today.

Health: Focus on high-fiber foods for better digestion.

Career: Promotion potential increases with continued discipline and strategy.

Wealth: Avoid borrowing money — focus on saving instead.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Place a mini water fountain in the living room for flow of luck.

HORSE

Love: Honesty is needed — stop hiding your true feelings.

Health: Be careful with your back and avoid sudden strain.

Career: Learn to refuse excessive workload when necessary.

Wealth: A free item or voucher may arrive as a small blessing.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 a.m.

Number: 2

Advice: Carry obsidian for grounding and emotional balance.

GOAT

Love: A message will bring joy or relief today.

Health: Maintain a vegetable-rich diet for balance.

Career: Do not hesitate to ask guidance from seniors.

Wealth: Read contracts carefully before signing anything.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 4 p.m.

Number: 5

Advice: Keep a Wu Lou keychain in your bag for protection in travel and health.

MONKEY

Love: Show more affection — small gestures matter.

Health: Be careful on slippery roads during rainy weather.

Career: An opportunity may disappear if not acted upon quickly.

Wealth: A struggling business may show signs of recovery.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 a.m.

Number: 4

Advice: Place a blue rhinoceros near the door for protection from conflict.

ROOSTER

Love: Take the initiative to improve connection and warmth.

Health: Do not ignore neck pain or stress symptoms.

Career: Stay away from office gossip and focus on work.

Wealth: Be cautious with offers that seem too good to be true.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 12 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Use a hematite bracelet for focus and protection from negativity.

DOG

Love: Communication strengthens your emotional bond.

Health: Be mindful of food hygiene when eating outside.

Career: Important news or meetings may shift your direction.

Wealth: Prioritize needs over wants in spending.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Number: 8

Advice: Hang a Bagua behind the door if the home feels heavy.

PIG

Love: A heartfelt surprise may come your way — receive it with openness.

Health: Keep your body dry and protected from rain.

Career: Success is coming from a project you worked hard on.

Wealth: A good day to start a savings plan.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Number: 5

Advice: Place a golden pig figurine on the altar for abundance.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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