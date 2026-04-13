Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: A secret may be revealed — be prepared to handle it with maturity.

Health: Be cautious with drinking water; ensure it is clean and safe.

Career: A challenging task will test your skills, but you are capable of handling it.

Wealth: Money has potential to grow if placed in the right opportunity.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 a.m.

Number: 5

Advice: Use black tourmaline for protection in the workplace.