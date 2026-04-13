Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: A secret may be revealed — be prepared to handle it with maturity.
Health: Be cautious with drinking water; ensure it is clean and safe.
Career: A challenging task will test your skills, but you are capable of handling it.
Wealth: Money has potential to grow if placed in the right opportunity.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 a.m.
Number: 5
Advice: Use black tourmaline for protection in the workplace.
OX
Love: Be more open to your partner’s perspective. Not all disagreements need to be won.
Health: A good day for detox or light cleansing habits.
Career: Overtime work may be required — manage your schedule wisely.
Wealth: Avoid gambling or high-risk financial moves today.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 7 a.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Place a quartz cluster at the center of the home for balance and harmony.
TIGER
Love: A brief misunderstanding may arise but can be resolved through effort and patience.
Health: Do not ignore pain in the knees or legs.
Career: Recognition from your boss is likely — keep up your performance.
Wealth: A good deal may appear — review carefully before deciding.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 10 a.m.
Number: 1
Advice: Place three gold ingots on your work table for abundant income.
RABBIT
Love: Be caring but do not neglect your own needs.
Health: Ginger tea may help ease cough and improve comfort.
Career: Minor delays may occur, but you will recover quickly.
Wealth: A favorable day for saving and budgeting.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Number: 3
Advice: Keep clear quartz with you to avoid confusion and stress.
DRAGON
Love: Excitement may come from an unexpected message.
Health: Avoid staying up too late to maintain energy.
Career: Double-check emails and messages before sending.
Wealth: A hint or opportunity for profit may come your way.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 11 a.m.
Number: 9
Advice: Place a laughing Buddha in the office to attract good energy.
SNAKE
Love: Small actions will have meaningful impact today.
Health: Focus on high-fiber foods for better digestion.
Career: Promotion potential increases with continued discipline and strategy.
Wealth: Avoid borrowing money — focus on saving instead.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Place a mini water fountain in the living room for flow of luck.
HORSE
Love: Honesty is needed — stop hiding your true feelings.
Health: Be careful with your back and avoid sudden strain.
Career: Learn to refuse excessive workload when necessary.
Wealth: A free item or voucher may arrive as a small blessing.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 a.m.
Number: 2
Advice: Carry obsidian for grounding and emotional balance.
GOAT
Love: A message will bring joy or relief today.
Health: Maintain a vegetable-rich diet for balance.
Career: Do not hesitate to ask guidance from seniors.
Wealth: Read contracts carefully before signing anything.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 4 p.m.
Number: 5
Advice: Keep a Wu Lou keychain in your bag for protection in travel and health.
MONKEY
Love: Show more affection — small gestures matter.
Health: Be careful on slippery roads during rainy weather.
Career: An opportunity may disappear if not acted upon quickly.
Wealth: A struggling business may show signs of recovery.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 a.m.
Number: 4
Advice: Place a blue rhinoceros near the door for protection from conflict.
ROOSTER
Love: Take the initiative to improve connection and warmth.
Health: Do not ignore neck pain or stress symptoms.
Career: Stay away from office gossip and focus on work.
Wealth: Be cautious with offers that seem too good to be true.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 12 p.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Use a hematite bracelet for focus and protection from negativity.
DOG
Love: Communication strengthens your emotional bond.
Health: Be mindful of food hygiene when eating outside.
Career: Important news or meetings may shift your direction.
Wealth: Prioritize needs over wants in spending.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Number: 8
Advice: Hang a Bagua behind the door if the home feels heavy.
PIG
Love: A heartfelt surprise may come your way — receive it with openness.
Health: Keep your body dry and protected from rain.
Career: Success is coming from a project you worked hard on.
Wealth: A good day to start a savings plan.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Number: 5
Advice: Place a golden pig figurine on the altar for abundance.