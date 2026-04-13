Bucks send Rivers packing after playoffs exit

"I can tell you we're all on the same page," Rivers told a post-game press conference of his future with the team. "We've talked about it, and we want it out pretty quick.”

"I just want them to do it, it's better. But I think you guys pretty much know."

The Bucks did not immediately respond to AFP request for comment, but ESPN reported that Rivers was out as coach but could still move to an advisory role with the club.

Rivers himself hinted earlier this month that he might be contemplating retirement, mentioning how much he missed spending time with his grandchildren when asked about his coaching future.

Rivers' stellar resume includes an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Milwaukee won the NBA championship as recently as 2021 when Greek-Nigerian star Giannis Antetokounmpo earned a second consecutive Most Valuable Player Award.

Having failed to build on that success, the Bucks brought in Rivers in 2024 amid predictions his arrival could propel Milwaukee back to the top of the NBA.

But after two exits in the first round of the playoffs, the Bucks missed out on post-season basketball entirely this time.

Antetokounmpo struggled with injuries and was linked with a mid-season trade before publicly complaining that the team had not allowed him to play.

There were also reports that Rivers had fallen out with several key players.

"I've personally enjoyed the challenge. It didn't go the way I wanted it to go, obviously," Rivers said.

"I always say I could do a better job. We could have had better health. We could have had all kinds of things."

"I'm not a big guy when looking back. All you can do is look forward.”