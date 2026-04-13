ASEAN: Uphold freedom of navigation

“In this regard, we call for the restoration of safe, unimpeded, and continuous transit passage of vessels and aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz in line with UNCLOS, as well as for all parties to ensure the safety of seafarers and ships in accordance with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea,” the regional bloc said.

ASEAN also urged the United States and Iran to continue negotiations toward a permanent resolution of the conflict and for the long-term peace and stability of the region.

“We call for the full and effective implementation of the ceasefire aimed at preventing further suffering and loss of lives, ensuring maritime security and freedom of navigation and overflight, especially for merchant and non-combatant vessels and aircraft in accordance with UNCLOS, minimizing disruption to the flow of energy and essential goods, and mitigating adverse impacts on global economic stability,” the statement said.

The bloc reaffirmed the obligation of all states to resolve disputes through peaceful means, to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and humanitarian personnel in line with international law, the UN Charter, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The statement came after Trump ordered the blockade following marathon US-Iran talks in Pakistan over the weekend that failed to produce a peace agreement.